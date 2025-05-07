403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trade Jitters Temper Chile’S Stock Rally Despite Solid Fundamentals
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data showed the General Stock Price Index (IGPA) closed at 40,151.86 on May 6, 2025, down 57.66 points or 0.14%. U.S. tariff uncertainty weighed on local equities despite Chile's resilient growth.
The IGPA still holds a 19.20% gain year to date and sits near its April record high of 40,342.56. Stocks in the domestic market saw mixed moves amid uneven sector flows. Empresas Hites SA led the advance with a 9.86% surge on 1.99 million shares.
Socovesa SA rose 5.01%, ENGIE Energía Chile SA added 3.93%, Soquimich Comercial SA climbed 3.91% and Forus SA gained 3.58%. Declines remained shallow as no large-cap component fell by more than 2%.
Trading volumes ran moderate as investors paused amid global uncertainty. Funds dedicated to Latin America recorded their largest inflow in 21 months, signaling renewed appetite for regional exposure.
Domestic equity exchange-traded funds saw net purchases after weeks of outflows. Chile's economic backdrop underpinned investor confidence despite the session's setback.
First-quarter GDP expanded 2.0% quarter on quarter, while March output rose 3.8% year on year. Annual inflation stood at 4.9% in March, and the central bank left the policy rate unchanged at 5.0%.
At a 13.69 price-to-earnings ratio, the market edges toward the top of its five-year valuation band. Global market moves set the tone at home. The S&P 500 slipped 0.64% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.24% as tariff concerns gained fresh traction.
Meanwhile, S&P futures climbed 0.9% overnight on reports of renewed U.S.–China trade discussions. Brazil's Ibovespa added 0.02% as foreign investors rotated back into Latin American stocks.
Currency markets also influenced sentiment. The peso strengthened to 941.15 per dollar, its firmest level since late April, trading well below its 50-day moving average of 959.12.
Traders cited steady local interest rates and a rebound in copper exports, even as April marked a 9% slump in copper prices on global growth worries. Technical indicators point to persistent bullish momentum, albeit with stretched levels.
The IGPA trades 16.8% above its 200-day moving average and 6.0% above its 50-day line. It currently tests the upper Bollinger Band, suggesting upside may stall without fresh catalysts.
Investors will watch upcoming inflation reports, central bank guidance and trade-talk developments for direction. Chile's market benefits from robust domestic fundamentals but faces global headwinds that could cap near-term gains.
The IGPA still holds a 19.20% gain year to date and sits near its April record high of 40,342.56. Stocks in the domestic market saw mixed moves amid uneven sector flows. Empresas Hites SA led the advance with a 9.86% surge on 1.99 million shares.
Socovesa SA rose 5.01%, ENGIE Energía Chile SA added 3.93%, Soquimich Comercial SA climbed 3.91% and Forus SA gained 3.58%. Declines remained shallow as no large-cap component fell by more than 2%.
Trading volumes ran moderate as investors paused amid global uncertainty. Funds dedicated to Latin America recorded their largest inflow in 21 months, signaling renewed appetite for regional exposure.
Domestic equity exchange-traded funds saw net purchases after weeks of outflows. Chile's economic backdrop underpinned investor confidence despite the session's setback.
First-quarter GDP expanded 2.0% quarter on quarter, while March output rose 3.8% year on year. Annual inflation stood at 4.9% in March, and the central bank left the policy rate unchanged at 5.0%.
At a 13.69 price-to-earnings ratio, the market edges toward the top of its five-year valuation band. Global market moves set the tone at home. The S&P 500 slipped 0.64% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.24% as tariff concerns gained fresh traction.
Meanwhile, S&P futures climbed 0.9% overnight on reports of renewed U.S.–China trade discussions. Brazil's Ibovespa added 0.02% as foreign investors rotated back into Latin American stocks.
Currency markets also influenced sentiment. The peso strengthened to 941.15 per dollar, its firmest level since late April, trading well below its 50-day moving average of 959.12.
Traders cited steady local interest rates and a rebound in copper exports, even as April marked a 9% slump in copper prices on global growth worries. Technical indicators point to persistent bullish momentum, albeit with stretched levels.
The IGPA trades 16.8% above its 200-day moving average and 6.0% above its 50-day line. It currently tests the upper Bollinger Band, suggesting upside may stall without fresh catalysts.
Investors will watch upcoming inflation reports, central bank guidance and trade-talk developments for direction. Chile's market benefits from robust domestic fundamentals but faces global headwinds that could cap near-term gains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment