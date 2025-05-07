Families Of Pahalgam Massacre Victims From Bengal Thank PM Modi For Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 7 (IANS) Family members of the tourists from West Bengal who were killed in the April 22 ghastly massacre at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor, crushing terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

A total of three tourists from West Bengal were killed in the Pahalgam massacre.

Sohini Adhikari, the widow of the Adhikari, told media persons that she cannot get over the harrowing incident of her husband being killed after being identified as a Hindu.

“I thank the Prime Minister for paying back Pakistan in its own coin. Now it has to be ensured that events like the Pahalgam massacre are not repeated. There should not be another incident where terrorists kill anyone,” Sohini Adhikari said.

Similar was the reaction from Shobori Guha, the widow of Samir Guha, another tourist from West Bengal killed in the Pahalgam massacre.“I cannot forget how the terrorists killed my husband at Pahalgam. We just went on a holiday. I thank the Prime Minister for initiating Operation Sindoor,” she said.

The third tourist from West Bengal who was killed in the Pahalgam massacre was Manish Ranjan Mishra, an erstwhile Central Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, who was identified as a Hindu by the terrorists by spotting a red sacred thread tied on his wrist.

Giving their reactions on Operation Sindoor, Mishra's family members settled at Jhalda in the Purulia district of West Bengal said the retaliation has begun, and it is high time that actions be initiated not just against the terrorists but also against their sympathisers and those giving shelter to such terrorists.

They also said that the Pakistan sympathisers in India should also be identified as terrorists and taught a lesson.

At the time the report was filed, there was no detailed reaction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee except a brief slogan posted on her official X handle where she wrote“Jai Hind! Jai India!”