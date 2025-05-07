Bearings Market Trends Analysis And Forecast 2025-2034 - Electric Vehicle Expansion Drives Bearings Market Growth As Oems Seek High-Performance, Efficiency-Focused Solutions

Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bearings Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bearings Market was valued at USD 58.6 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% to reach USD 143.6 billion by 2034.

The market continues to evolve rapidly due to its pivotal role in reducing friction and enabling smooth rotational or linear movement across a wide array of applications. From supporting high-speed machinery in manufacturing to ensuring optimal performance in vehicles, bearings serve as indispensable components across industrial and automotive ecosystems. Rising demand for high-efficiency equipment, growing automation across industries, and increasing infrastructure projects are contributing to market momentum.

With technological innovations improving bearing performance, including enhanced materials, sensor integration, and lubrication systems, the demand for advanced solutions is set to rise. Sustainability goals are also driving manufacturers to offer energy-efficient bearings that minimize wear and extend lifespan. Furthermore, the ongoing digital transformation in industrial operations is prompting the integration of smart bearings for real-time condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, helping end users reduce downtime and operational costs.

This growth trajectory is primarily driven by surging vehicle production and sales, especially in the automotive sector, where bearings are critical for engines, steering, and wheel systems. The shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) plays a major role in expanding the market. EVs rely heavily on specialized bearings for high-speed motor performance, advanced regenerative braking, and efficiency-focused engine systems. As electric mobility gains traction across emerging economies, the demand for these advanced bearing solutions is expected to climb significantly.

The market is segmented based on product types such as ball bearings, roller bearings, and other variants. Ball bearings led the market in 2024 with USD 26.7 billion in revenue. Their stronghold can be credited to their adaptability in handling radial and axial loads, coupled with high-speed support, low friction, and long service life. These attributes make them ideal for applications across automotive, construction, mining, and agricultural machinery. Their cost-effectiveness and reduced need for maintenance further boost adoption.

By end use, the market is divided into automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, building and construction, energy and power, industrial machinery, and others. The automotive and transportation segment accounted for 40.5% of the global share in 2024, driven by increasing deployment in critical vehicle systems like electric motors, engines, and wheel hubs. As EV adoption increases, so does the need for performance-optimized bearings that can handle higher loads and speeds efficiently.

The Asia Pacific Bearings Market dominated the global landscape in 2024, holding a 51.2% share and reaching USD 30 billion in value. Industrial growth, expanding automotive production, and infrastructure development in China, India, and South Korea are fueling regional demand.

Key players include Nakanishi Manufacturing Corporation, Timken, Schaeffler Group, Regal Rexnord, Tsubaki Nakashima Co Ltd, Emerson Bearing, SKF, Nachi Technology Inc, Fersa Bearings, NTN Corporation, JTEKT, RBC Bearings, NBI Bearings, MGM Bearings, and NSK Global. These companies are focusing on innovation, product diversification, and global expansion through R&D investments and strategic partnerships.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes