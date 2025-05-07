Bearings Market Trends Analysis And Forecast 2025-2034 - Electric Vehicle Expansion Drives Bearings Market Growth As Oems Seek High-Performance, Efficiency-Focused Solutions
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$58.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$143.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factors affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Supplier landscape
3.1.6 Manufacturers
3.1.7 Distributors
3.2 Pricing analysis
3.3 Technology & innovation landscape
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Growing industrialization and manufacturing activities
3.6.1.2 Expansion of the automotive industry
3.6.1.3 Technological advancements
3.6.1.4 Rising renewable energy projects
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 Fluctuations in raw material prices
3.6.2.2 High maintenance and replacement costs
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Ball bearings
5.3 Roller bearings
5.4 Other bearings
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Automotive and transportation
6.3 Building and construction
6.4 Electrical and electronics
6.5 Aerospace and defense
6.6 Energy and power
6.7 Industrial machinery
6.8 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Direct sales
7.3 Indirect sales
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 UK
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Russia
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 South Korea
8.4.5 Australia
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.6 MEA
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 SKF
9.2 Timken
9.3 NSK Global
9.4 NTN Corporation
9.5 Emerson Bearing
9.6 JTEKT
9.7 RBC Bearings
9.8 Nachi Technology Inc.
9.9 Nakanishi Manufacturing Corporation
9.10 Regal Rexnord
9.11 Schaeffler Group
9.12 Tsubaki Nakashima Co. Ltd.
9.13 NBI Bearings
9.14 Fersa Bearings
9.15 MGM Bearings
