Marquez Names 28-Member Probables India Squad For Kolkata Camp

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) India's senior men's football team head coach Manolo Marquez has announced the 28-member probables squad that will assemble in Kolkata on May 18 to train for the FIFA International window in June.

India are on the preparation path for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Final Round qualifiers, where they are placed in Group C, along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong China, and Singapore, with the qualifiers being played in a home-and-away round robin format.

The Indian team's next big challenge is against Hong Kong, who they will play away on June 10 at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon City.

The first two matches in Group C, between India and Bangladesh in Shillong and between Singapore and Hong Kong in Singapore, ended in stalemates, leaving all four teams with a point apiece.

As part of their preparations for the Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong, India will have a 10-day training camp in Kolkata, before they fly off to Bangkok to play a FIFA International Friendly against Thailand on June 4. The team will subsequently travel to Hong Kong for their Asian Cup qualifier.

India and Thailand have faced each other 26 times. While India have won seven of these matches, Thailand have tasted victory on 12 occasions. The remaining seven matches have ended in draws.

India won the last two meetings (both in 2019) - a 4-1 rout at the AFC Asian Cup in Abu Dhabi before a 1-0 victory in Buriram handed them the bronze medal at the King's Cup.

Squad-

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Vishal Kaith, Gurmeet Singh Chahal, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Rahul Bheke, Konsham Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Thangjam Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Nikhil Prabhu.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Udanta Singh Kumam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Brandon Fernandes.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Head Coach: Manolo Marquez.