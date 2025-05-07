Woman Who Survived Cancer Twice Gives Birth To“Miracle Baby”

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) An overjoyed woman has given birth to a“miracle baby” after surviving cancer twice.

Rebecca Moss, 28, was first diagnosed aged 20 in 2016 with Hodgkins Lymphoma, a blood cancer, and then again four years later aged 24 in 2021 with Ewing Sarcoma, which affected her lungs.

She was told by the doctors the chances of her and husband, Kris, 29, an agricultural contractor, ever having a baby naturally were“extremely low” as the treatment would have affected her fertility.

But against all odds Rebecca gave birth to baby girl Rubylee May Moss.

Rebecca Moss, who was told she couldn't have children following two cancer diagnoses, has had a 'miracle' baby daughter, Rubylee, who was born in February 2025. (Pix via SWNS)

Rebecca said:“I am very lucky and very grateful to have her, she is just so precious.

“Rubylee is brilliant, just perfect and she eats so much – she's like her dad.”

The now mother from Wilberfoss, in Yorkshire, had two years of chemotherapy and radiotherapy before doctors declared the Ewing Sarcoma tumour which had affected her rib cage and lungs as not active in July 2023.

This means that every three months she has a check up and a CT scan to check if the cancer has reactivated.

In late July 2024 Rebecca began“feeling sick” fearing her cancer had returned.

Rebecca said:“I had a CT scan coming up and they ask you if you are pregnant.”

“I was feeling sick at the time and I was worried that the cancer may had come back.”

“I did a pregnancy test on the off chance and it came up positive but I thought it must be a mistake because of everything my body has been through.”

Rebecca Moss in hospital whilst receiving treatment for Ewings. (Pix via SWNS)

A couple of days before the CT scan, on August 2, Rebecca had an ultrasound to doublecheck if she had a baby on the way.

Rebecca said:“It turned out I was 11 weeks and four days into my pregnancy.

“The lady doing the scan had tears in her eyes and I had to go off and cry as it was such a shock.”

“I told Kris, but then we were worries whether or not we'd be able to keep the baby, but we got in touch with the team in Leeds and they were great.”

Around seven months later Rebecca gave birth to her daughter who weighed 7lb on Thursday February 20.

She was named Ruby after Kris's grandma and Lee after 22-year-old TikTok star Leah Smith, from Woolton, Merseyside, who had Ewing's Sarcoma like Rebecca and died last year and May after her grandma.

Rebecca Moss in hospital whilst receiving treatment for Ewings. (Pix via SWNS)

Rebecca, from Wilberfoss, Yorshire, became friends with Leah as they share the type of same cancer.

She said: I never got to meet her, but she helped me after I was diagnosed.”

Before she became ill with cancer for the second time Rebecca worked as a beautician.

She now studies media make-up, special effects, and hair design degree at York College.

She finished the first semester but has since been deferred until January 2026.

For now Rebecca said she's enjoying being mum to Rubylee, who is now four weeks old, and her dog Smokey a cockapoo.

She said,“I've pretty much got my hands full.

“It just goes to show you shouldn't give up hope as you never know what's round the corner.”