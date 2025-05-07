“Deliriously” Happy Widow And Widower Get Married Again Aged 90

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) A widow and widower say they are“deliriously” happy after remarrying – aged 90.

Sheila and Timothy 'Tim' Harris, from Coxheath, Kent, said“I do” once more and tied the knot at Saint Nicholas Church, Linton on Thursday (March 20).

The smitten couple first met each other six years ago at the Village Tea Rooms in Headcorn after being introduced by their daughters.

Sheila had been married to husband Ron Macdonald for 55 years – but after a lengthy battle with his health, he died in November 2017.

Meanwhile, Tim lost his beloved Brenda to throat cancer the following February.

Neither expected they would wed again.

Sheila and Timothy Harris, on their wedding day. (Pix via SWNS)

But the two hit it off straight away and Tim, who had been heartbroken, said the“lights just came on” when they met.

He said:“I was being looked after after my wife died by her gang of friends and they'd invited me to have lunch with them.

“So I had several lunches and I paid, and Michelle, Sheila's daughter, said 'I'm going to bring my mum if that is all right'.

“I said 'what a flipping cheek' and going through Sheila's head was 'If you think you're matchmaking my girl you're making a big mistake'.”

But instead, the golf enthusiast said he was left“most impressed” with Sheila.

Speaking on meeting her future husband for the first time, she said:“He very kindly opened a tin of lemonade for me and I thought how jolly nice.”

Tim added:“Going through my head was that she was a very attractive lady – she'd got lovely hands and nails, lovely eyes, a lovely mouth.

“Within a month we were pretty much an item and we've been deliriously happy ever since.”

The two have discovered they share many similar interests – both had played tennis, badminton and squash locally, at times taking part in friendly matches.

Now, the pair have developed hobbies together- with Tim joining Sheila's church choir.

After lockdown, he moved into her bungalow after Sheila kindly offered to help care for him and his bad shoulder.

And, on Valentine's Day this year, Tim popped the question.

Sheila and Timothy Harris, on their wedding day. (Pix via SWNS)

He said:“We said well, we're still crackling on at 90 and we're having lovely holidays, cruises and we're both pretty fit and we thought we must get married.

“So I bought Sheila a nice engagement ring and then next thing we saw a lovely vicar and said we would much prefer a church service than a registry office and it all ploughed ahead and it was just wonderful.”

Sheila added:“The day was absolutely beautiful because the sun shined all day.”

Although there is not an official honeymoon booked, the newlyweds will be taking a trip to Rottingdean next month and embarking on a cruise in June.

And for those who have lost a beloved but are perhaps looking to find love again, Tim offered some words of advice

He added:“Get out and about. Find love and find someone who can have a bit of give and take.

“Obviously, make sure you have things you like together and just make sure there is lots of love.

“I've moved in from a four-bedroom house to Sheila's little bungalow and of course, my possessions have been cast to the winds really – but we just belong together, we are just so happy.”