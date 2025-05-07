“My $11K Nose Job Gave Me Clarity To Ask For A Divorce Now I'm Glowing”

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) A woman underwent a post break-up“glow up” and says her $11k nose job helped her get“clarity” to ask for a divorce.

Devyn Aiken, 30,“grew apart” from her husband of seven years and the pair separated two years ago.

But it was after Devyn underwent a nose job that she says it finally gave her the“clarity” to ask for a divorce – after putting herself first.

Now she feels“reborn” and has realised she is“strong” and doesn't want to“settle”.

Devyn Aiken, before she had a nose job. (Pix via SWNS)

It comes after singer Lily Allen revealed during an episode of her 'Miss Me?' podcast that she had a boob job after splitting from her actor husband, David Harbour.

Devyn, who works at a drug addiction company, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, said:“I was re-born in a way [after the nose job].

“I thought 'I'm choosing myself'.

“I feel so happy.

“You can start over whenever.

“I know what I want now.

“I don't have to settle.

“Life doesn't end when you go through divorce.”

Devyn got married at aged 23 and says she felt“stuck” in the marriage but felt she needed to stay in it to“prove” something to society.

She said:“I stayed in a stagnant, unhappy marriage.

“It was wrong just to stay together because of all the time we'd had.

“The last few years we grew apart.

“Everything didn't align anymore.”

Devyn Aiken, before she had a nose job. (Pix via SWNS)

Devyn Aiken, after she had a nose job. (Pix via SWNS)

The couple separated two years ago which helped give Devyn the push to do something she had always wanted to do – get a nose job.

Her nose had always been her“biggest insecurity” but she had never found the right doctor to make her“pull the trigger” on surgery.

Devyn said:“Middle school was rough with bullying.

“I was called a witch, toucan, Pinocchio.

“It's something I couldn't control.”

After finding Dr Ginsburg on social media she booked in her consultation and underwent the five-and-a-half hour surgery in November 2024 – using her own savings to pay for it.

She spent three to four weeks recovering – and the swelling can take a year to go down fully.

Devyn said:“Having so much down time with my nose job it gave me the time and clarity to think about divorce.

“It made me think 'I can do this – I'm strong enough'.”

She filed for divorce in December 2024.

She said:“I feel a sense of happiness.

“This is my me era.

“I'm not settling.

“I'm OK to be alone. I'm a strong independent woman.”

Devyn Aiken, after she had a nose job. (Pix via SWNS)

Devyn has been sharing her“glow up” on @doseofdevy and has been flooded with comments – and helped inspire others to leave their relationships.

She said:“Someone commented 'I'm not married but I need a divorce so I can have this glow up'.

“It's an internal glow – I radiate that externally.

“People have said I look like Bella Hadid, Celine Dion – all sorts.”

Devyn now feels“optimistic” for the future.

She said:“I have my own apartment – I can decorate it like I want it.

“I can have pink bedsheets.

“I'm going out more with my friends.

“I'm going to enjoy life – do some travelling, dating – I'm excited for that.

“I'm optimistic.

“It has been life changing.

“I'm embracing and welcoming the change.”