Ukrainians express concerns over frontline encirclement
(MENAFN) Ukrainian soldiers have voiced growing concerns about a possible encirclement as Russian forces push forward along several areas of the front line, according to a CNN report citing battlefield data and social media posts.
Russian troops have recently made progress in the southwest of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), particularly between the strategic cities of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) and Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk), according to the Telegram channel ‘Operation Z: War Reporters of Russian Spring’.
Although Ukrainian forces still hold parts of Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions—including their respective capitals—the Russian military has intensified operations around Pokrovsk, a former logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in the DPR.
A Ukrainian officer, speaking to CNN, said intercepted communications and drone surveillance suggest that Russian troops are deploying more equipment and personnel in preparation for renewed attacks.
CNN’s review of official Ukrainian military data shows an overall increase in Russian combat activity across the front lines over the past two weeks. Posts from Ukrainian soldiers have highlighted growing fears of a possible encirclement and breaches in defensive positions.
One Ukrainian, identified by the call sign “Muchnoy,” claimed on Telegram that the front line is now in an “active” phase and warned that Russian forces are likely to press on into Dnepropetrovsk Region—a goal reportedly set by Moscow’s command. Pokrovsk lies just six kilometers from the region’s border.
Control over parts of Dnepropetrovsk, which borders DPR to the east and Kherson and Zaporozhye to the south, could give Russia leverage in any potential negotiations and further strain Kiev’s defensive efforts.
Russian sources have also shared video footage allegedly showing the 255th Regiment destroying NATO-supplied equipment and Ukrainian positions near Pokrovsk.
