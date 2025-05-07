BEIJING, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report org on China-India partnership and the two Asian giants' key role on the global stage:

As China and India mark 75 years of diplomatic ties, their cooperation could set the pace for a fairer, more balanced world - especially for emerging economies in the Global South.

China and India marked 75 years of diplomatic relations on April 1 with official and cultural events, as leaders exchanged messages to commemorate the milestone. By working together, the two Asian giants can achieve shared prosperity and play a pivotal role in promoting global stability and development.

China and India, which together account for one third of the world's population, are key players on the global stage. With their economic strength, strategic influence, and deep cultural heritage, a stable and cooperative relationship between China and India will not only be mutually beneficial but also essential to the region and the world. Strengthening this partnership could drive growth, ease regional tensions and enhance collaboration on key issues such as trade, climate change, public health and global governance. By addressing differences through dialogue and prioritizing shared interests, the two nations can improve regional stability and help shape a more balanced, peaceful international order, delivering benefits far beyond their borders.

Historical and cultural bonds

China and India, two of the world's most ancient civilizations, share a rich, intertwined history marked by millennia of cultural, spiritual and intellectual exchange. Their connection dates back to ancient times, when scholars, monks and traders traveled between what are China and India today, exchanging goods, philosophies and ideas. One of the most important cultural connections is that Buddhism spread from ancient India to China along the Silk Road. This spiritual and philosophical exchange profoundly shaped Chinese society and continues to symbolize the enduring bond between the two nations.

In the modern era, this longstanding relationship took a pivotal turn in 1950, when India became the first non-socialist country to establish diplomatic relations with the newly founded People's Republic of China. This decision was not only a diplomatic milestone but also a globally significant gesture, reflecting India's recognition of China's sovereignty and its desire to engage constructively with its neighbor.

Although the relationship has faced occasional challenges, it has largely remained peaceful over the centuries. These strong ties are built on a long history of understanding and shared values, which still shape how the two countries work together today. As the second largest economy and the fifth in the world respectively, China and India play major roles in both regional and global affairs. While they have strategic and geopolitical differences, both countries strive to address these issues with strategic foresight, pragmatism and open communication.

A stable and constructive partnership is important not only for progress of ties between the two countries but also for an increasingly multipolar world. As the Global South steadily asserts itself on the world stage, a cooperative relationship between China and India can be a powerful force for inclusive development, balanced international governance and lasting peace.

A foundation of shared principles

In 1954, India and China jointly articulated the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence-a visionary framework that remains highly relevant in today's world. These principles laid the groundwork for a more just and balanced approach to international relations and became a cornerstone of diplomatic engagement between the two nations. The five principles are:



Mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty

Non-aggression

Non-interference in each other's internal affairs

Equality and mutual benefit Peaceful coexistence

These foundational principles go beyond bilateral diplomacy - they provide a universal code of conduct for relations between countries. At a time when unilateralism, power politics, and bloc rivalries threaten global stability, the Five Principles provide a blueprint for equitable international cooperation rooted in mutual respect, fairness and peaceful engagement.

The enduring relevance of these principles is especially evident in the aspirations of the Global South, where many nations seek a more inclusive and balanced international order. For these countries, the Five Principles echo their desire for sovereignty, dignity and fair treatment on the global stage. As India and China continue to emerge with influential voices in global governance, their shared legacy of promoting peaceful coexistence and mutual respect can serve as a guiding light in nurturing a more harmonious and multipolar world.

The path forward

China and India are projected to rank among the world's top three economies, with growing influence in the global economic order. Together, China and India are expected to generate nearly half of the world's economic growth, thanks to their fast-growing markets, large populations, and expanding industries and technology sectors. As China and India grow, they are not only changing the global economy but also reshaping the world's political landscape in the 21st century.

As they navigate this historic transformation, focusing on shared interests rather than differences will be key to unlocking their full potential. By prioritizing cooperation on trade, climate change, health and innovation, China and India can create win-win outcomes that benefit their own populations while also contributing to regional stability and global development.

A stable and constructive partnership between the two Asian giants is not just desirable but essential. Their relationship holds profound implications for Asia's security architecture, the functioning of multilateral institutions, and the overall balance of power in an increasingly multipolar world. In a time of global uncertainty, closer China-India cooperation could provide a model of peaceful coexistence and collaborative progress that inspires others on the world stage.

Both countries understand the complexities of today's geopolitical environment and the shared challenges they face as developing economies. Their cooperation on global development issues shows just how vital strong bilateral ties are - not only to advance their own interests, but also to give the Global South a stronger, more influential voice on the world stage.

Expanding global influence

China and India are steadily enhancing their global influence through active participation in multilateral platforms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS. These platforms give both countries important opportunities to work together on key regional and global challenges, from economic development and climate action to security and innovation. Their joint efforts not only enhance their own strategic standing but also empower the Global South, amplifying the voices of developing countries in global governance.

This collaboration helps shape a multipolar international order - one that values balance, inclusivity and mutual respect, rather than dominance by any single power. As two of the most influential economies in the developing world, China and India are uniquely positioned to create new models of cooperation that focus on fair growth and shared progress.

Recent positive shifts in their bilateral relations suggest the possibility of a win-win dynamic, where both nations benefit from increased trust, trade cooperation and diplomatic coordination. Such progress would not only strengthen the relationship between China and India, but also bring fresh momentum to BRICS cooperation and build greater unity among emerging economies.

Moreover, the Global South increasingly looks to China and India to serve as champions of fairness and justice on the international stage. Their ability to oppose unilateralism, reject divisive bloc politics, and advocate for inclusive dialogue is vital to protecting developing nations' interests. By working together, they can promote sustainable development, peaceful coexistence and global stability, helping create a more equitable and cooperative international system for the 21st century.

A vision for the future

The China-India relationship holds immense potential to drive regional and global prosperity. The collaboration on shared goals between the two of the world's most influential emerging powers can have a wide-ranging impact - not just on their own development, but also on the broader international community.

By standing together in support of equity, justice and mutual respect, China and India can serve as pillars of a multipolar world. In such a world, power is more evenly distributed and diverse voices are heard. Global challenges are addressed through dialogue and cooperation, rather than confrontation.

Their shared contribution, especially within platforms such as BRICS, the SCO, and the G20, can help reshape international norms and institutions to be more inclusive, representative and development-oriented. By promoting collaborative progress over zero-sum competition, China and India can help forge a new model of international relations. This approach would be grounded in peaceful coexistence, cultural respect and collective advancement.

Ultimately, a strong and forward-looking China-India partnership could help shape a more balanced, inclusive and sustainable international order that better reflects all nations' aspirations, particularly those in the Global South. It would also contribute significantly to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

China and India hold the key to a more inclusive global future

SOURCE org

