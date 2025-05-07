Amol Parashar Opens Up About Being Typecast For Playing ‘Cute’ And ‘Likeable’ Roles

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actor Amol Parashar recently discussed how he was often typecast in roles that portrayed him as "cute" or "likeable."

In a candid conversation, Parashar revealed that while many of the roles offered to him leaned towards this familiar image, he made a conscious effort to expand his range and take on more diverse, complex characters that break away from the stereotype. Explaining his decision to embrace diversity in his roles, Parashar told IANS,“Yes, those kinds of roles-sweet or likeable-were definitely coming my way quite often. I'd say a large majority of the roles offered were like that. But the work I've actually done hasn't always followed that trend.”

“Sometimes, audiences remember you for roles that are more visible or popular. For example, the show I did with TVF ran for three seasons, so that stays with people. But then there's Chitwan, and Sardar Udham, in which the words 'cute' or 'likeable' don't even apply. Those were completely different genres and characters-like a legendary historical figure, a DJ, or even a delivery boy. I've tried to bring variety to the roles I choose,” he explained.

Speaking about his latest project,“Gram Chikitsalay,” Amol shared,“As an actor, I always look for strong stories and well-written characters. That was the first draw. Secondly, the creative team-The Viral Fever (TVF) and Prime Video-are known for exceptional storytelling. The concept, the script, and the team behind the project were all deeply appealing. TVF has been creating some of the best content in the country for years. So, for me, there was no reason to say no to this show.”

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Prime Video's series is written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava and directed by Rahul Pandey. "Gram Chikitsalay" is a drama that follows the inspiring journey of Dr. Prabhat (Anmol Parashar), a city-based doctor who sets out to revive an almost defunct Primary Health Centre in the remote village of Bhathkandi. The show boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh in pivotal roles.

The drama premiered on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories on May 9.