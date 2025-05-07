403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Confirms U.S. Strength in Trade Strategy
(MENAFN) In a shift from earlier positive trade deal rhetoric, U.S. Leader Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that the United States is under no obligation to finalize trade agreements with other nations.
Reversing course from previous optimism, Trump emphasized a more assertive position on international trade policy.
While hosting Canadian Premier Mark Carney at the White House, Trump responded to ongoing inquiries about trade negotiations by stating, “'When, when? When are you going to sign deals?’ We don’t have to sign deals,” and added, “They have to sign deals with us.
They want a piece of our market. We don’t want a piece of their market.” This comment underscored his belief that the U.S. holds the upper hand in global commerce.
Trump asserted that China's economy is faltering due to its restricted access to the American market, arguing that China derives substantial revenue from trading with the United States.
He portrayed this situation as evidence of America’s dominant role in global trade dynamics.
Recalling the state of trade at the beginning of his presidency, Trump claimed the U.S. was losing vast sums daily but said this trend is now reversing.
He linked the recovery to his administration's imposition of tariffs on industries like automobiles, steel, and aluminum, asserting that these measures have driven massive investment back into the country.
Looking ahead, Trump announced plans to assess trade deals alongside Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick within the upcoming fortnight.
Although Trump acknowledged that “we will sign some deals,” he emphasized a broader aim: “we’re going to put down the price that people are going to have to pay to shop in the United States.”
He assured that the pricing structure would be “very fair and low,” adding, “We’re not looking to hurt countries.”
This remark highlighted his administration’s intention to balance domestic economic priorities with a non-aggressive global stance.
Reversing course from previous optimism, Trump emphasized a more assertive position on international trade policy.
While hosting Canadian Premier Mark Carney at the White House, Trump responded to ongoing inquiries about trade negotiations by stating, “'When, when? When are you going to sign deals?’ We don’t have to sign deals,” and added, “They have to sign deals with us.
They want a piece of our market. We don’t want a piece of their market.” This comment underscored his belief that the U.S. holds the upper hand in global commerce.
Trump asserted that China's economy is faltering due to its restricted access to the American market, arguing that China derives substantial revenue from trading with the United States.
He portrayed this situation as evidence of America’s dominant role in global trade dynamics.
Recalling the state of trade at the beginning of his presidency, Trump claimed the U.S. was losing vast sums daily but said this trend is now reversing.
He linked the recovery to his administration's imposition of tariffs on industries like automobiles, steel, and aluminum, asserting that these measures have driven massive investment back into the country.
Looking ahead, Trump announced plans to assess trade deals alongside Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick within the upcoming fortnight.
Although Trump acknowledged that “we will sign some deals,” he emphasized a broader aim: “we’re going to put down the price that people are going to have to pay to shop in the United States.”
He assured that the pricing structure would be “very fair and low,” adding, “We’re not looking to hurt countries.”
This remark highlighted his administration’s intention to balance domestic economic priorities with a non-aggressive global stance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment