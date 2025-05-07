Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Report 2025-2035: Industry Growth Accelerates With Rise In Biologic Therapies And Diagnostic Advancements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added tooffering.

The global spontaneous urticaria market is currently in the growth stage. This phase is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic spontaneous urticaria, which affects a significant portion of the global population.

The market is experiencing expansion due to the introduction of innovative biologic therapies, such as omalizumab, that target the underlying immune mechanisms of spontaneous urticaria, offering more effective treatment options than traditional antihistamines. Additionally, the growing awareness of spontaneous urticaria, coupled with advancements in early diagnosis and patient management, is further fueling market growth.

While there are still challenges, such as high treatment costs and limited access in certain regions, the expanding pipeline of new therapies and the increasing demand for targeted treatments indicate that the market will continue to grow in the coming years, eventually moving towards the maturity phase as these therapies become more widely accessible and established.

Impact



Increasing demand for chronic spontaneous urticaria therapies is anticipated to support the growth of the global chronic spontaneous urticaria market during the forecast period 2025-2035. The global chronic spontaneous urticaria market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in diagnostic technologies, the development of innovative therapies, and increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest-of-the-World

North America is expected to dominate the global chronic spontaneous urticaria market during the forecast period due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence, and increased awareness of the disease. The region also benefits from regulatory advantages and a strong pharmaceutical presence, which accelerates the availability of effective treatments and drives the growth of the global chronic spontaneous urticaria market.

Recent Developments



Acquisition: In March 2025, Novartis acquired the rights to Kyorin's chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) candidate, KRP-M223, in a deal valued at $830 million. The agreement granted Novartis an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize KRP-M223, an MRGPRX2 antagonist targeting CSU and other allergic and inflammatory diseases involving mast cells. Regulatory Activities: In April 2025, Sanofi and Regeneron Pharma received approval from the U.S. FDA for Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) who remained symptomatic despite histamine-1 (H1) antihistamine treatment.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the drivers for the global chronic spontaneous urticaria market:



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

Continuous Advancements in Treatment Options Growing Awareness and Screening Initiatives

The global chronic spontaneous urticaria market is expected to face some limitations, too, due to the following challenges:



High Treatment Costs Limited Access to Treatments in Developing Regions

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: Product launches and innovations in the global chronic spontaneous urticaria market are focused on advancing treatment options to improve patient care. These innovations aim to enhance the efficacy of therapies and streamline the detection and management of the disease. Key players in the market, such as Novartis, Sanofi, and Regeneron Pharma, have been involved in the development of therapies for chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Competitive Strategy: Enterprises led by market leaders in the global chronic spontaneous urticaria market are continuously working on updating their product portfolios with innovative treatments to maintain competitiveness. A detailed competitive benchmarking of the key players has been conducted, providing insights into how these companies compare in terms of product offerings, market share, and innovation. This benchmarking provides readers with a clear understanding of the market landscape and the positions of the leading players. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, will help readers identify untapped revenue opportunities in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and by analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent names established in this market are:



Allakos

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Celldex

Evommune, Inc.

Incyte Corporation

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.

Longbio Pharma (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Mabpharm Limited

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Taiho Pharmaceutical

United BioPharma Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Key Topics Covered

1. Global Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market: Market Outlook

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.1.2 Epidemiological Analysis of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

1.1.3 Clinical Trials

1.1.4 Key Trends

1.1.5 Regulatory Landscape / Compliance

1.1.5.1 Legal Requirement and Framework in the U.S.

1.1.5.2 Legal Requirement and Framework in the E.U.

1.1.5.3 Legal Requirement and Framework in Asia-Pacific

1.1.5.4 Legal Requirement and Framework in Rest-of-the-World

1.2 Market Dynamics

1.2.1 Market Drivers

1.2.1.1 Impact Analysis

1.2.2 Market Restraints

1.2.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.2.3 Market Opportunities

2. Global Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market (By Region), $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.2.1 North America Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market (by Country)

2.1.2.1.1 U.S.

2.1.2.1.2 Canada

2.2 Europe

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.4 Rest-of-the-World

3. Global Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Competitive Landscape

3.2.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

3.2.1.1 Funding Activities

3.2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

3.2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

3.2.2 Key Developments Analysis

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Sanofi

3.3.1.1 Company Overview

3.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.3.1.3 Target Customers/End Users

3.3.1.4 Analyst View

3.3.2 AstraZeneca

3.3.3 Allakos

3.3.4 Celldex

3.3.5 Amgen

3.3.6 Taiho Pharmaceutical

3.3.7 Novartis Pharmaceuticals

3.3.8 Evommune, Inc.

3.3.9 Mabpharm Limited

3.3.10 Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.

3.3.11 Blueprint Medicines Corporation

3.3.12 Longbio Pharma (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

3.3.13 United BioPharma

3.3.14 Incyte Corporation

4. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900