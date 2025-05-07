403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov urges Zelensky to mustn’t govern Russians he hates
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has argued that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s admitted hatred for Russians makes him unfit to govern territories that have broken away from Ukraine and joined Russia. Speaking at a press conference, Lavrov cited a March interview in which Zelensky told French newspaper Le Figaro that his leadership is driven by “hatred” toward Russians who he said were responsible for killing many Ukrainians.
Lavrov emphasized that such sentiments make it unthinkable for the people in those regions to be placed under Zelensky’s rule again. Since 2014, five former Ukrainian regions, along with Sevastopol, have voted in referendums to join Russia—a move Kiev has rejected as illegitimate.
He also recalled earlier inflammatory remarks from Zelensky, such as telling Russian-identifying residents of Donbass in 2021 to move to Russia and referring to political opponents as a different “species.”
Lavrov accused the Ukrainian government of systematically erasing Russian cultural and religious identity through laws targeting the Russian language, Russian-speaking media, and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. He claimed these actions support labeling the regime as “neo-Nazi” and continue to fuel the conflict.
Lavrov further stated that former U.S. President Donald Trump understands Russia’s position and sees Zelensky’s demand to restore Ukraine’s 1991 borders as unrealistic. Meanwhile, peace talks led by Trump’s allies contrast with efforts by the UK and France to prepare a “reassurance force” for Ukraine—something Moscow opposes, especially if it involves NATO troops.
Lavrov emphasized that such sentiments make it unthinkable for the people in those regions to be placed under Zelensky’s rule again. Since 2014, five former Ukrainian regions, along with Sevastopol, have voted in referendums to join Russia—a move Kiev has rejected as illegitimate.
He also recalled earlier inflammatory remarks from Zelensky, such as telling Russian-identifying residents of Donbass in 2021 to move to Russia and referring to political opponents as a different “species.”
Lavrov accused the Ukrainian government of systematically erasing Russian cultural and religious identity through laws targeting the Russian language, Russian-speaking media, and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. He claimed these actions support labeling the regime as “neo-Nazi” and continue to fuel the conflict.
Lavrov further stated that former U.S. President Donald Trump understands Russia’s position and sees Zelensky’s demand to restore Ukraine’s 1991 borders as unrealistic. Meanwhile, peace talks led by Trump’s allies contrast with efforts by the UK and France to prepare a “reassurance force” for Ukraine—something Moscow opposes, especially if it involves NATO troops.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment