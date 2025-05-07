3D Protein Structure Analysis Market Report (2025-2035) Featuring In-Depth Profiles Of Key Players - Bruker Corp., JEOL, Spectris, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Biopharmaceutical Companies Driving Demand for 3D Protein Structure Analysis in Drug Development Applications

Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Protein Structure Analysis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D protein structure analysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. The growth in the global 3D protein structure analysis market is expected to be driven by technological advancements in equipment for protein structure analysis and by an increase in R&D expenditure to accelerate protein structure analysis.

Following are the demand drivers for the global 3D protein structure analysis market:



Technological advancements in equipment for protein structure analysis

Increase in R&D expenditure to accelerate protein structure analysis Rising focus on miniaturization

The 3D protein structure analysis market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:



Certain instrument limitations pertaining to 3D protein structure analysis

Lack of qualified personnel High cost and time-consuming method

Market Lifecycle Stage

One of the main goals of molecular biology research is to understand protein structure. Protein complex analysis involves a complete evaluation of the structure and function of proteins because proteins are found in intricate biological samples. The structure of protein complexes can be discovered using contemporary protein complex analysis methods.

At present cryo-electron microscopy (EM), small angle X-Ray scattering (SAXS), nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, and X-Ray crystallography are used extensively in efforts to describe and understand molecular structures and molecular recognition mechanisms. Leading manufacturers like Bruker Corporation, JEOL Ltd., and Spectris plc provide equipment for 3D protein structure analysis according to one's needs. These equipment can address the laboratory's throughput needs.

Impact



The presence of major equipment providers of 3D protein structure analysis has a major impact on the market. For instance, in April 2022, NJ Biopharmaceuticals LLC and JEOL Ltd. announced their collaboration to bring innovative drug discovery platform solutions using JEOL's 800 MHz NMR. With the help of this partnership, JEOL Ltd. aspires to grow its 3D protein structure analysis base and increase its existing product line. In August 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a global player in providing scientific services, announced that it would facilitate access to cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) by connecting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with contract research organizations (CROs) that provide start-up packages for this game-changing technology as a service.

3D Protein Structure Analysis Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Product



Consumable

Equipment Computational Software

Based on product, the global 3D protein structure analysis market is expected to be dominated by the consumable segment. This is due to the availability of several reagents, kits, screens, solvents, detergents, and others to be used in different technologies for 3D protein structure analysis.

Segmentation 2: by Application



Clinical Diagnosis

Drug Discovery Other Application

Based on application, the clinical diagnosis segment accounted for the largest share of global 3D protein structure analysis market. The increasing incidences of diseases will drive the market growth of this segment.

Segmentation 3: by End User



Biopharmaceutical Company

Academic and Research Institute Other End User (CRO, CDMOs, Research Hospitals, R&D Centers, etc.)

Based on end users, the biopharmaceutical company segment is the dominating end user in the global 3D protein structure analysis market. The expanding application of protein structure analysis in a variety of industries, primarily in pharmaceutical companies for drug development, is further expected to contribute to its growing trend.

Segmentation 4: by Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest-of-the-World

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis of 3D Protein Structure Analysis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent names established in 3D protein structure analysis market are:



Merck KGaA

Molecular Dimensions

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

HAMPTON RESEARCH CORP.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Bruker Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Spectris plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Arinax Scientific Instrumentation

Rigaku Corporation

Schrodinger, Inc.

DNASTAR Dassault Systemes

Notable Developments in the Global 3D Protein Structure Analysis Market



In February 2022, JEOL Ltd. announced the development of a new cold field emission cryo-electron microscope (cryo-EM), the CRYO ARM 200 II (JEM-Z200CA), dedicated to single particle analysis of proteins.

In November 2021, JEOL Ltd. announced the availability of "ECZ Luminous" nuclear magnetic resonance console (JNM-ECZL series). This product is the next step in spectrometer miniaturization and extended performance through state-of-the-art digital and high-frequency technologies.

In October 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced two ground-breaking imaging filters, i.e., the Thermo Scientific Selectris Imaging Filter and the Thermo Scientific Selectris X Imaging Filter, which elevated cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to a new level by allowing users to view proteins at true atomic resolution. In April 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. unveiled the Thermo Scientific E-CFEG, a significant accessory for the Thermo Scientific Krios Cryo-TEM and the company's new cold field emission gun. In comparison to other commercially available technologies, the E-four CFEG's key components work together to achieve single particle analysis (SPA) resolution levels that are unprecedented.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The report considers consumable, equipment, and computational software-based companies. Most companies provide consumables that are compatible with equipment for 3D protein structure analysis.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The key components in 3D protein structure analysis are the equipment, consumable, and computational software. The main market revenue is generated from the consumable segment. The entire workflow has been well explained in the report, along with pricing analysis considering the key companies involved in the production.

Competitive Strategy: The key players in the global 3D protein structure analysis market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, consisting of consumable, equipment, and computational software-based companies. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global 3D protein structure analysis market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Patent Analysis

1.2.1 Patent Filing Trend

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Key Trends

2. Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

3. Global 3D Protein Structure Analysis Market: Competitive Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Corporate Strategies

3.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2.2 Synergistic Activities

3.2.3 Business Expansions and Funding

3.3 Business Strategies

3.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

3.3.2 Publications

3.3.3 Licenses and Agreements

3.3.4 Other Activities

3.4 Reimbursement Scenario.

4. Global 3D Protein Structure Analysis Market (by Product), ($Million), 2023-2035

4.1 Overview

4.2 Consumable

4.2.1 X-Ray Crystallography

4.2.2 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

4.2.3 Cryo-Electron Microscopy (Cryo-EM)

4.2.4 Small Angle X-Ray Scattering (SAXS)

4.3 Equipment

4.3.1 X-Ray Crystallography

4.3.2 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

4.3.3 Cryo-Electron Microscopy (Cryo-EM)

4.3.4 Small Angle X-Ray Scattering (SAXS)

4.4 Computational Software

5. Global 3D Protein Structure Analysis Market (by Application), ($Million), 2023-2035

5.1 Overview

5.2 Clinical Diagnosis

5.3 Drug Discovery

5.4 Other Application

6. Global 3D Protein Structure Analysis Market (by End User), ($Million), 2023-2035

6.1 Overview

6.2 Biopharmaceutical Company

6.3 Academic and Research Institute

6.4 Other End User

7. Global 3D Protein Structure Analysis Market (Region), ($Million), 2023-2035

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 U.K.

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.5 Australia

7.4.6 Rest-of- Asia Pacific

7.5 Rest-of-the-World

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bruker Corporation

8.3 JEOL Ltd.

8.4 Spectris plc

8.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.6 Merck KGaA

8.7 Schrodinger, Inc.

8.8 Molecular Dimensions

8.9 Arinax Scientific Instrumentation

8.10 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

8.11 HAMPTON RESEARCH CORP.

8.12 DNASTAR

8.13 Rigaku Corporation

8.15 Dassault Systemes

8.16 Jena Bioscience GmbH

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900