Medical X-Ray Detectors Market Analysis And Forecast 2025-2035 By Product, Modality, Module Type, End User, Application, And Country Featuring Profiles Of Iray Technology, Teledyne Technologies, Canon, And More

Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical X-Ray Detectors Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Modality, Module Type, End User, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical X-Ray detectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of fractures and spinal injuries augmenting the growth of the market, technological advancements in X-Ray detectors, and the use of new-age materials for the development of X-Ray detectors and dose management.

The following are the drivers for the global medical X-Ray detectors market:



Increasing prevalence of fractures and spinal injuries augmenting the growth of the market

Technological advancements in X-Ray detectors Use of new-age materials for the development of x-ray detectors for better spatial resolution and dose management

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:



Limitations in emerging economies hinder the growth and adoption of X-Ray detectors High cost of X-Ray detectors

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global medical X-Ray detectors market is still in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop more products.

The opportunity for growth of the global medical X-Ray detectors market lies in the innovations in technology and the development of AI-based digital X-Ray systems enabling diagnostic accuracy and productivity.

Market Segmentation Trends



The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by-product) is expected to be dominated by the type segment.

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by application) is expected to be dominated by the medical segment.

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by modalities) is expected to be dominated by the portable segment.

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by module type) is expected to be dominated by the new digital X-Ray segment.

The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by end user) is dominated by the hospitals and clinics segment. The global medical X-Ray detectors market (by region) is dominated by the North America region.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



iRay Technology

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Canon Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Analogic Corporation

KA Imaging Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Varex Imaging Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Detection Technology

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

DRTECH

Rayence Trixell

Companies that are not a part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable)

Notable Developments in the Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market



In February 2022, KA Imaging Inc. secured a Taiwan license for the Reveal 35C dual-energy X-Ray detector; through this license, the detector can be sold in the Taiwan market.

In May 2022, EXAMION partnered with Systemhaus GmbH & Co. KG to offer an even broader range of products to our customers in the future. With this cooperation, both companies emphasize their industry expertise in the healthcare sector and focus on added value for the customer.

In May 2021, KA Imaging collaborated with Alpha Imaging in the U.S. Through this collaboration, hospitals, medical facilities, and practices from 14 states can now acquire Reveal 35C through Alpha Imaging.

In March 2021, Carestream Health Inc. launched the Lux 35 detector, a cesium glass-free medical detector. It is a lightweight, glass-free wireless detector. In August 2020, Carestream Health Inc. launched a new digital radiography detector in the U.S. and Canada.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?

Type: The type segment helps the reader understand the different types of X-Ray Detectors available in the market. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different flat-panel detectors (indirect flat-panel detectors and direct flat-panel detectors). Furthermore, the study also covers different segments by module type (new digital X-Ray system and retrofit X-Ray systems)

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global medical X-Ray detectors market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been regulatory and legal activities, partnerships, alliances, and business expansions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in February 2022, KA Imaging Inc. secured a Taiwan license for the Reveal 35C dual-energy X-Ray detector; through this license, the detector can be sold in the Taiwan market, and in May 2022, EXAMION partnered with Systemhaus GmbH & Co. KG to offer an even broader range of products to our customers in the future. With this cooperation, both companies emphasize their industry expertise in the healthcare sector and focus on added value for the customer.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global medical X-Ray detectors market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different products for X-Ray detectors. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global medical X-Ray detectors market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Industry Analysis

1.1 Overview

1.2 Key Trends

1.3 Patent Analysis

1.3.1 Awaited Technological Developments

1.3.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.3.3 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Product Benchmarking

1.6 Supply Chain Analysis

2. Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

3. Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by Product), ($Million), 2023-2035

3.1 Overview

3.2 Flat-Panel Detectors

3.2.1 By Type

3.2.1.1 Indirect Flat-Panel Detectors

3.2.1.2 Direct Flat-Panel Detectors

3.2.2 By Panel Size

3.2.2.1 Large-Area Flat-Panel Detectors

3.2.2.2 Small-Area Flat-Panel Detectors

3.2.3 By Panel Connection

3.2.3.1 Tethered Flat-Panel Detectors

3.2.3.2 Wireless Flat-Panel Detectors

3.3 Charge-Coupled Device Detectors

3.4 Computed Radiography Detectors 84

4. Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by Application), ($Million), 2023-2035

4.1 Overview

4.2 Medical Applications

4.2.1 Static Imaging

4.2.2 Dynamic Imaging

4.3 Dental Applications

5. Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by Modality), ($Million), 2023-2035

5.1 Overview

5.2 Portable Detectors

5.3 Fixed Detectors

6. Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by Module Type), ($Million), 2023-2035

6.1 Overview

6.2 New Digital X-Ray Systems

6.3 Retrofit X-Ray Systems

7. Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (by End User), ($Million), 2023-2035

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospitals and Clinics

7.3 Diagnostic Centers

8. Global Medical X-Ray Detectors Market (Region), ($Million), 2023-2035

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East and Africa

9. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

9.1 Overview

9.2 Corporate Strategies

9.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.2.2 Synergistic Activities

9.2.3 Business Expansions and Funding

9.3 Business Strategies

9.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

9.3.2 Publications

9.3.3 Licenses and Agreements

9.3.4 Other Activities

9.4 Company Profiles

9.4.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group

9.4.2 Analogic Corporation

9.4.3 Canon Inc.

9.4.4 Carestream Health Inc.

9.4.5 Detection Technology PLC

9.4.6 DRTECH

9.4.7 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

9.4.8 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

9.4.9 iRay Technology

9.4.10 KA Imaging Inc.

9.4.11 Konica Minolta, Inc.

9.4.12 Rayence

9.4.13 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

9.4.14 Trixell

9.4.15 Varex Imaging Corporation

