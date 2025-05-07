Chile Construction Industry Report 2025-2029: Investments In Transport Infrastructure, Mining, And Energy Sectors Fueling Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industrial output is forecast to be the fastest-growing sector at 5.9%. Rising copper demand bolsters growth, while BHP's $13.3B investment amplifies expansion.

Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chile's construction industry to grow by 2.5% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in transport infrastructure, mining, and the energy sector. As trade partners accelerate their pursuits of renewable energy targets, persistent global copper demand positions Chile's industrial construction sector for growth - industrial output is forecasted to be Chile's fastest growing sector in 2025 at 5.9%.

Markedly, copper prices are rising back to Q2 2024 levels, elevating commodity yields for Chilean suppliers and potential to reinvest in mining operations. Furthermore, Mario Marcel - Chile's Finance Minister - is welcoming CLP12.1 trillion ($13.3 billion) in aggregate spending from BHP - the Australian iron ore mining company - to accelerate domestic copper production, including the expansion of its copper mine at Escondida by 2032.

Chile's volatile climate, burden with earthquakes and blackouts, and tight (but improving) fiscal constraints, will somewhat headwind growth. Nevertheless, Chile's construction outlook is complemented by positive macroeconomic trends and resilient domestic demand. According to the Banco Central de Chile, construction value-add grew marginally by 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2024, preceded by a YoY growth of 1.5% in Q2 and a decline of 0.3% in Q1 2024.

In the latest budget, the government allocated CLP70.6 trillion ($77.5 billion); an increase of 2% compared to 2024. In the longer term, Chile's construction industry is expected to grow at an annual average growth rate of 4.6% between 2026-29, supported by investment in energy, transportation, and mining sectors. In January 2025, the Ministry of Public Works announced an investment plan to develop Rapa Nui Island. The plan includes the construction of two new roads, IPA 1 and IPA 2, totalling 41km by March 2026. With a total investment of CLP14 billion ($15.4 million).

Scope



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Chile, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook Project analytics

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900