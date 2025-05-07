Brisbane Based Ian Lazar Digital Commence Features On Latest Medical And Dental Devices

Ian Lazar Digital

Leading Sydney Lifestyle Magazine Ian Lazar Digital confirmed commencing featured posts focusing the work of Australian medical and Dental supply companies.

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ian Lazar Digital is an online magazine website on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor. There is something for everyone.In May, because of reader interest in the latest trends in medical devices, they are showcasing the work of Australian based medical and dental supply companies.The first feature is on W&H Handpieces that Critical Dental supply to dental practices across Australia. To learn more about them, visit the Critical dental website here: /wh-surgical-straight-handpiece-s-11/The second feature is on the nylon sutures. The Critical Dental website provides dentists with an extensive range of the latest sutures available in Australia. To learn more about their range of dental scalers, visit their website here: /look-nylon-sutures/Ian Lazar, founder and content editor of Ian Lazar Digital lifestyle magazine said this in her interview with Eleven Media,“We have been experiencing great growth in visitors to our online magazine over recent years. We have listened to the feedback survey from our website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. We have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with our clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information we provide to our website visitors.”The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring Australian industry sectors and companies.About Ian Lazar DigitalIan Lazar Digital Lifestyle Magazine online lifestyle magazine is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.To learn more about Ian Lazar Digital by visiting their website here:

