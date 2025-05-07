We Are Optimistic About His Progress, Says BCB Physician On Taskin Ahmed's Return
Taskin, 30, has been sidelined due to an Achilles tendon injury and missed Bangladesh's recent home Test series against Zimbabwe. However, a recent consultation with specialists in London brought good news for the team and fans alike. Taskin has avoided surgery, with doctors recommending a conservative rehabilitation programme instead.
“The specialists believe that a conservative, non-surgical approach is the best course of action for Taskin at this time,” Dr Debashish Chowdhury, Bangladesh's senior team physician, was quoted as saying by ICC.“The rehabilitation programme is tailored to gradually restore his fitness and manage the tendon condition effectively. We are optimistic about his progress.”
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is hopeful Taskin will regain full match fitness by early June. He is not in contention for the upcoming white-ball assignments against the UAE and Pakistan, but the team is confident he will be ready in time to face Sri Lanka in the Tests.
Taskin last played for Bangladesh during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage and remains a crucial figure in the team's pace department across formats. With the WTC cycle resetting, Bangladesh are counting on their senior fast bowler to lead the attack in conditions that have traditionally favoured seamers early on in Galle and Colombo.
The Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka begins with the first Test in Galle from June 17-21, followed by the second in Colombo from June 25-29. The ODIs will be played on July 2, 5, and 8, while the T20Is are scheduled for July 10, 13, and 16.
If all goes according to plan, Taskin Ahmed's return could offer Bangladesh the bowling boost they need to begin their new WTC campaign on a strong note.
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka schedule
Tests
17-21 June, 1st Test, Galle
25-29 June, 2nd Test, Colombo
ODIs
2 July, 1st ODI, Colombo
5 July, 2nd ODI, Colombo
8 July, 3rd ODI, Pallekele
T20Is
10 July, 1st T20I, Pallekele
13 July, 2nd T20I, Dambulla
16 July, 3rd T20I, Colombo
