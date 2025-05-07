UAE Urges India And Pakistan To De-Escalate Amid Rising Tensions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The United Arab Emirates has called upon India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and prioritise diplomatic engagement following a surge in cross-border hostilities that has heightened fears of a broader conflict in South Asia.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, issued a statement on Wednesday urging both nations to avoid further escalation that could jeopardise regional and international peace. He emphasised that diplomacy and dialogue remain the most effective means of resolving crises peacefully and achieving shared aspirations for stability and prosperity.

The appeal comes in the wake of India's missile strikes targeting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, reportedly aimed at militant infrastructure linked to the April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 tourists. India's Defence Ministry stated that the strikes were focused, measured, and non-escalatory, asserting that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted. However, Pakistan reported that the attacks resulted in at least 19 casualties, including women and children, and damaged several mosques and a medical clinic.

In retaliation, Pakistan claimed to have shot down five Indian fighter jets and launched strikes into Indian-administered Kashmir, reportedly killing three people. The heightened conflict has led to school closures, disrupted international flights, and drawn global concern, with calls for restraint from China, the United Nations, and U.S. leaders.

Sheikh Abdullah's statement underscores the UAE's commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at peaceful conflict resolution and mitigating humanitarian consequences. He stressed the importance of heeding voices calling for dialogue and mutual understanding to prevent military escalation and strengthen stability in South Asia.

The UAE has a history of mediating in regional conflicts and has previously facilitated exchanges between conflicting parties. Its call for restraint reflects a broader international consensus urging India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and engage in constructive dialogue to resolve their longstanding disputes.

