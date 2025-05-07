403
Russian investigators claim Ukrainian forces killed nine civilians
(MENAFN) Russian investigators claim that Ukrainian forces killed nine civilians in the village of Makhnovka in the Kursk Region during their retreat. According to a statement from the Investigative Committee, six of the victims had gunshot wounds, including an elderly woman who was shot in the head. The rest reportedly died from other violent causes.
A video released by Russian authorities shows investigators at the scene and blurred images of the deceased. The committee alleges that Ukrainian troops targeted the village's residential areas with artillery fire around March 2025. Damage to the buildings confirms shelling, spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko stated.
The committee also noted that the village had been part of a Ukrainian cross-border incursion into Russian territory last August, most of which has now been retaken by Russian forces.
The investigation is ongoing, and officials have pledged to hold those responsible accountable. This follows earlier claims made in April by Russian authorities, accusing Ukrainian troops of looting, arson, and executing civilians in the town of Sudzha, also in the Kursk Region. Eyewitnesses reportedly said Ukrainian soldiers had been ordered to kill civilians and deliberately attacked homes.
