Panama's Official Records Reveal Purchases Of Shotguns, Rifles, Submachine Guns And Riot Control Accessories

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) During José Raúl Mulino's first nine months in office, his administration has allocated approximately $212,000 for the acquisition of weapons, ammunition, and civil deterrence equipment. The figure is 2020% higher compared to what was spent by the Laurentino Cortizo government (2019-2024) on this same type of devices, during the same period. In the former president's first nine months in office, only about $10,000 was allocated for weapons and ammunition for security forces. The comparative calculation is the result of records of tenders published by the Ministry of Security on the Panama Compra portal, from July 1, 2024, to April 28, 2025, as well as imports verified by the National Customs Authority (ANA). According to information gathered, the Ministry of Security has made two purchases classified as special weapons and riot control equipment. The acquisitions involve equipment classified as special weapons and riot control equipment, as well as high-density firearms.

The first of these purchases was made on September 9, 2024, for $45,186, to obtain 12 9-millimeter (mm) submachine guns for the National Border Service (Senafront). The second purchase took place on November 26 of the same year, for $48,387. This involved five assault rifles, a brown .308 caliber sniper rifle, and 9 mm and .308 caliber ammunition for the National Aeronaval Service (Senan). The purchase also included two telescopic sights, a device used on shotguns to increase firing accuracy; 45° optical mounts, 3.5-pound triggers, 30 mm mounts, and 9×19 FMJ caliber ammunition, the latter classified as ammunition for defense and public order. Most of the products purchased for security forces are for police and tactical use, demonstrating an investment in riot control and logistics equipment. However, does the increased spending mean greater security? Sociologist and professor at the University of Panama, Fernando Murray, pointed out that reducing crime in the country requires more than just the use of riot control equipment and repression. It is also necessary to pave the way for regulations and plans that include sports and culture in neighborhoods marginalized by crime. However, the ministry's other weapons purchases, according to Panama Compra, correspond to different types of ammunition. No expenditure is reflected in any special activities that could help communities.

Purchases Related to Ammunition

On November 29, 2024, for example, 5.56 mm/M193 FMJ/20 RD caliber ammunition was purchased, with the justification that it was required for use in the Central Armory for the operational needs of SENAN, at a cost of $9,980. Then, on December 16, 308 caliber ammunition was purchased for SENAFRONT at a price of $9,970. The first purchase this year was made on March 13, with the acquisition of 10,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition, caliber 9×19 mm, 124 grams, with a capacity of 50 rounds per box, for $5,350. This was followed by the acquisition of 11,600 rounds of 5.56x45mm, 55-degree green tip ammunition for $9,929 on March 24. On March 31, 18,500 rounds of 9×19 mm ammunition were also purchased for the Senan (National Security Service), valued at $9,897. Last month, these same materials were purchased in three separate purchases. The first: 13,950 rounds of 5.56x45mm ammunition for $9,901, and the second: 465 boxes of 50 units of 9x19mm ammunition, which will be used in training related to the Senan's retraining in naval air tactics, according to the description in Panama Compra. This one had a value of $9,304.

The latest purchase was 10,000 rounds of 12-gauge ammunition, also for the National Security Service (SENAN). It cost the Ministry of Security approximately $5,564. All of the aforementioned purchases were awarded to Panama Guns & Ammo Inc., including the acquisition of a PMI Basic Level Course and PMI Escort Shooting Techniques, which provide escort and protection to individuals requiring a high level of security, such as government officials and businesspeople, among others. The course was designed for Senan escorts and cost $3,745. The Ministry of Security also purchased a protective shield for the National Police for $9,822 from the company Panama Guns. Despite government investments in these types of acquisitions, according to statistics from the Public Ministry, from July 2024 to March of this year, 3,828 robberies, 12,781 thefts, and 434 homicides have been committed. These figures indicate a persistent vulnerability in public spaces and businesses. Meanwhile, 434 homicides in nine months represents an average of almost 48 homicides per month, a high figure for a country with fewer than 5 million inhabitants.

The numbers fuel the perception of insecurity among citizens, especially in urban and marginalized settings. However, they also reflect a challenge for authorities in terms of prevention, prosecution, and public security policies. President José Raúl Mulino stated that his administration's“Firmness Plan” has achieved a reduction in“many crimes,” while the National Police“is being stretched thin” using equipment that costs millions of dollars to stop crime. However, he criticized the Accusatory Criminal System (SPA) because, in his opinion, it contributes to the increase in crime in the country, he stated at his recent press conference on April 24. In the last year, the Ministry has imported 1,110 black riot gloves, in various sizes, into the country at a cost of $10,184. Also imported were batons, baton holders, tear gas canisters, handcuff holders, magazine holders, pistol holders, and multipurpose belts-all tactical accessories, possibly intended for riot control units or patrols-amounting to more than $7,000 worth of these devices. Other supplies for tactical and operational use, as well as weapons, have also been imported, such as the acquisition of 148 Mossberg Maverick Model 88 12-gauge shotguns. This shotgun is commonly used by police, especially for riot control or high-risk patrols. This represented an expenditure of $5,303. How do security forces make their purchases? The Dean consulted experts in the distribution of weapons and similar equipment, such as Isaac Brawerman, a lawyer and president of the Panamanian Association of Gun Owners (Appa), who explained that purchases made by security forces are managed through the Ministry of Security.

In the specific case of weapons, supplier companies must have an import license, which is issued by the Ministry. This license is required to authorize the entry of weapons into the country of origin and allow their clearance through customs. Once imported, the weapons are safeguarded by the Ministry of Security throughout the customs process. They are then transferred to the institution's warehouses, from where they are distributed according to the operational needs of the corresponding entities. Attempts were made to obtain an explanation from the Ministry of Security and its head, Frank Ábrego, regarding the procurement process, but at press time, calls and an email were unanswered. Some of the questions asked were: How often does the Ministry of Security purchase weapons for security forces? Which security force requires the most weapons and why? What is the process for these tenders? What is required of participating companies? Is there an estimate of how much the Ministry of Security has spent so far on weapons for security forces? For his part, Brawerman also noted that the amount invested in weapons by the Mulino government is truly minimal and noted that since previous administrations, all of the country's armed forces have had a“serious problem” with weapons shortages. “It's necessary for the State to train the units that carry weapons, and this requires expending ammunition,” the expert concluded.