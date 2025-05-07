Exasol Publishes Figures For Q1 2025 – Financial Results Within Expectations And Strategic Direction
Exasol publishes figures for Q1 2025 – Financial results within expectations and strategic direction
In the first quarter of 2025, overall ARR declined slightly by 2.2% to EUR 40.0 million (Q1 2024: EUR 40.9 million), in line with expectations and strategic direction. This decline is primarily linked to contractual downsell with a major customer in a non-focus-vertical.
Revenue increased by 25.3% to EUR 12.4 million (Q1 2024: EUR 9.9 million), including EUR 2.9 million (Q1 2024: EUR 0 million) billed on a one-time basis for providing hardware and services to existing customers. Consequently, both EBITDA and Net Income were positively influenced, with EBITDA rising to EUR 1.3 million (Q1 2024: EUR 0.3 million) and net income reaching EUR 1.0 million (Q1 2024: EUR -0.2 million). Due to the strong operational performance, cash and cash equivalents increased from EUR 15.0 million at the end of fiscal year 2024 to EUR 23.2 million by the end of the first quarter of 2025.
“The sustainably achieved profitability supports us in successfully executing our strategic shift towards the defined focus-verticals. Geopolitical uncertainties are increasingly highlighting the importance of data security and data sovereignty in customers' decisions regarding database infrastructure. As one of the few European companies in our market segment, we thereby have a competitive advantage in our core markets,” said Jörg Tewes, CEO of Exasol AG.
Exasol confirms its forecast for fiscal year 2025, expecting ARR and revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and EBITDA growth of at least 50% to EUR 3 million to EUR 4 million.
The guidance takes into account that strong double-digit ARR growth will continue in focus-verticals. Concurrently, Exasol anticipates continuing opposing effects from churn by companies in non-focus-verticals throughout fiscal year 2025. This influence will diminish mid-term, driven by an increasing portfolio share of focus-verticals.
As in fiscal year 2024, the company continues to expect a temporarily declining ARR in the first half-year, before new business once again drives net ARR growth in the second half-year.
(*) The results are unaudited.
Exasol AG (ETR: EXL ) is a leading provider of high-performance database technology headquartered in Germany, specializing in on-premises and hybrid IT environments. The company offers customized solutions for customers in highly regulated industries and the public sector, ensuring digital sovereignty and compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Exasol is the world's most powerful analytics engine, purpose-built to handle the most demanding data workloads with an unmatched price/performance ratio.
Trusted by global enterprises across diverse industries, Exasol delivers exceptional reliability and performance. With in-memory computing, massively parallel processing (MPP), self-tuning functionality, and advanced AI capabilities, Exasol simplifies complex analytics. This enables organizations to extract maximum value from their data while maintaining operational cost efficiency.
Whether used as a standalone data warehouse, an analytics accelerator, or an AI/ML model enabler, Exasol ensures reliable, high-performance analytics across both on-premises and hybrid environments.
For more information about how Exasol can transform your data analytics capabilities, visit .
