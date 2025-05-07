Evotec Receives $ 2.5 M Grant To Generate Next Generation Tuberculosis Treatments
The new funding builds on an ongoing five-year partnership which has already generated standardized preclinical data used to select shorter, safer, and more effective TB drug combinations. Under the new grant, Evotec will further characterize promising regimens using its fully integrated TB platform to accelerate the development of transformative TB treatments and significantly impact global health.
Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: “We are honored to receive this new grant from GF, which reinforces our shared commitment to advancing better treatment options for tuberculosis. Through our ongoing partnership, we have made important contributions to the identification of promising new regimens, and this grant enables us to continue that work.”
About Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis (TB) is a highly infectious airborne disease, primarily caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis, that typically affects the lungs but can also impact other parts of the body. TB remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases. In 2021 alone, 10.6 million people contracted TB and 1.6 million died from it. Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) continues to pose a major global health challenge and security threat. According to the World Health Organization, there were approximately 450,000 new cases in 2021 resistant to rifampicin and isoniazid-the two most effective first-line TB treatments. These forms of TB are significantly harder and more expensive to treat due to years of inadequate diagnosis and therapy, underscoring the urgent need for faster, safer, and more effective treatment options.
About Evotec SE
With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers' needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility.
Through Just – Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability.
With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology.
Evotec's global team of more than 4,800 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. For additional information please go to and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn .
