Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal Of Trading


2025-05-07 04:04:43
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal of trading
07-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The following securities will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 7 May 2025:

Samarkand Group plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: SMK
ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30

Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: ...
Website:

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

MENAFN07052025004691010666ID1109517066

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search