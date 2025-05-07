(MENAFN
- EQS Group)
Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 7 May 2025:
Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal of trading
07-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Samarkand Group plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: SMK
ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: ...
Website:
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MENAFN07052025004691010666ID1109517066
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment