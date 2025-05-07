EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Schweizer Electronic AG: Business development in the first quarter of 2025

Growth path on track

Revenue rise to EUR 39.4 million for the first time in the first quarter Forecast for the year 2025 confirmed Schramberg, 7 May 2025 – The SCHWEIZER GROUP continued its growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2025. Revenue reached EUR 39.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 14.9% on the previous quarter (Q4 2024: EUR 34.4 million) and slightly above the level of the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2024: EUR 39.2 million). The strong increase in sales of products via our Asian partner network fully compensated for the decline in sales from in-house production of EUR -10.5 million to EUR 13.9 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Trading goods increased by +71.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and accounted for 64.8% of total sales at the end of the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024: 37.9%). Revenue from automotive customers amounted to EUR 33.3 million (Q1 2024: EUR 31.3 million), which corresponds to an increase of 6.5% compared to the first quarter of 2024. This customer group represents 84.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024: 80.0%). The order backlog stood at EUR 229.8 million at the end of the quarter (31 December 2024: EUR 220.4 million) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR -1.5 million (Q1 2024: EUR +2.1 million), which corresponds to an EBITDA ratio of -3.7% (Q1 2024: +5.2%). The measures introduced in the second half of 2024 to increase efficiency and reduce costs are having an impact: selling and administrative expenses, for example, were reduced by 8.5%. Equity amounted to EUR 17.6 million at the end of the quarter (31 December 2024: EUR 21.6 million). The change was mainly due to the negative consolidated result. At the same time , net debt was reduced by EUR -2.3 million compared to the reporting date to EUR 11.2 million (31 December 2024: EUR 13.5 million). Forecast confirmed

The management confirms the forecast issued as part of the publication of the 2024 business figures. For 2025 as a whole, SCHWEIZER continues to expect sales in the range of EUR 130 million to EUR 165 million and EBITDA of between EUR +3 million and EUR +8 million (2024: EUR -0.3 million). Overall, however, uncertainty remains due to geopolitical tensions, weak global demand and continued high energy prices. The programme launched in 2024 to increase efficiency and reduce costs is being systematically pursued. The programme aims to adapt internal structures and processes to current and future market conditions. The market situation is monitored on an ongoing basis and expectations are reviewed on the basis of current findings. About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features. The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).

