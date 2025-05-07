Schweizer Electronic AG: Business Development In The First Quarter Of 2025
|
EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Schweizer Electronic AG: Business development in the first quarter of 2025
Schramberg, 7 May 2025 – The SCHWEIZER GROUP continued its growth trajectory in the first quarter of 2025. Revenue reached EUR 39.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 14.9% on the previous quarter (Q4 2024: EUR 34.4 million) and slightly above the level of the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2024: EUR 39.2 million). The strong increase in sales of products via our Asian partner network fully compensated for the decline in sales from in-house production of EUR -10.5 million to EUR 13.9 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Trading goods increased by +71.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and accounted for 64.8% of total sales at the end of the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024: 37.9%).
Revenue from automotive customers amounted to EUR 33.3 million (Q1 2024: EUR 31.3 million), which corresponds to an increase of 6.5% compared to the first quarter of 2024. This customer group represents 84.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024: 80.0%).
The order backlog stood at EUR 229.8 million at the end of the quarter (31 December 2024: EUR 220.4 million)
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR -1.5 million (Q1 2024: EUR +2.1 million), which corresponds to an EBITDA ratio of -3.7% (Q1 2024: +5.2%). The measures introduced in the second half of 2024 to increase efficiency and reduce costs are having an impact: selling and administrative expenses, for example, were reduced by 8.5%.
Equity amounted to EUR 17.6 million at the end of the quarter (31 December 2024: EUR 21.6 million). The change was mainly due to the negative consolidated result. At the same time , net debt was reduced by EUR -2.3 million compared to the reporting date to EUR 11.2 million (31 December 2024: EUR 13.5 million).
Forecast confirmed
The programme launched in 2024 to increase efficiency and reduce costs is being systematically pursued. The programme aims to adapt internal structures and processes to current and future market conditions.
The market situation is monitored on an ongoing basis and expectations are reviewed on the basis of current findings.
About SCHWEIZER
The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).
Elisabeth Trik
07.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment