Schaeffler off to good start in 2025

07.05.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Revenue of 5.9 billion euros slightly below prior year (pro-forma prior year Q1 2024: 6.1 billion euros), down 2.9 percent at constant currency

EBIT margin before special items of 4.7 percent at prior year level (pro-forma prior year Q1 2024: 4.7 percent)

E-Mobility with solid revenue growth, double-digit EBIT margins before special items at Powertrain & Chassis, Vehicle Lifetime Solutions, and Bearings & Industrial Solutions

Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities at -155 million euros (pro-forma prior year Q1 2024: -272 million euros) Full-year guidance for 2025 confirmed Herzogenaurach | May 7, 2025 | Schaeffler AG published its results for the first quarter of 2025 today. Revenue for the first three months of the year was 5,924 million euros; based on pro-forma amounts [1] and at constant currency, revenue was 2.9 percent below prior year (pro-forma prior year: 6,141 million euros). Group-level revenue declined by 5.3 percent in the Europe region in the first quarter, compared on a pro-forma basis and at constant currency. The Americas and Greater China regions reported constant-currency revenue declines of 0.9 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, compared on a pro-forma basis. In contrast, Asia/Pacific region revenue grew by 5.7 percent at constant currency in the first quarter of the year, compared on a pro-forma basis. The Schaeffler Group generated 276 million euros in EBIT before special items in the first three months (pro-forma prior year: 287 million euros). The EBIT margin before special items of 4.7 percent was flat with prior year, compared on a pro-forma basis. Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, stated:“The first quarter of 2025 is the first time the Schaeffler Group reports its results as a combined company with four product-oriented divisions. We are off to a good start in 2025 with the results of the first quarter. The environment we are operating in remains risky and unclear. Our broad positioning gives us the necessary resilience and helps us operate successfully and achieve our goals even in this environment.” Key financials of the Schaeffler Group

01/01-03/31 (1st quarter) in € millions 2025 20243 Pro-forma comparison3 in % Revenue 5,924 6,141 -3.5 . at constant currency -2.9 EBIT before special items1 276 287 -3.8 . in % of revenue 4.7 4.7 - Free cash flow2 -155 -272 -43.0 03/31/2025 12/31/2024 Change in % Employees 113,682 115,055 -1.2 1 Please refer to the interim statement Q1 2025, pp. 10 et seq., for the definition of special items.

2 Before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities.

3 Amounts on comparable basis. Please refer to the related discussion on pg. 4 of the interim statement Q1 2025.

E-Mobility – Revenue increased considerably, order intake 3.0 billion euros

The E-Mobility division generated 1,174 million euros in revenue in the first quarter, a constant-currency increase of 9.6 percent compared on a pro-forma basis (pro-forma prior year: 1,089 million euros). The increase was mainly due to product ramp-ups in the Europe, Americas, and Asia/Pacific regions. The division's first-quarter order intake amounted to 3.0 billion euros. EBIT before special items of -268 million euros was generated during the reporting period (pro-forma prior year: -324 million euros), representing an EBIT margin before special items of -22.9 percent for the first quarter (pro-forma prior year:

-29.8 percent). The improvement in the EBIT margin before special items, compared on a pro-forma basis, was primarily the result of a favorable impact of volumes.

Powertrain & Chassis – EBIT margin before special items 12.4 percent

Compared on a pro-forma basis, Powertrain & Chassis division revenue declined by 10.7 percent at constant currency in the first quarter of 2025, largely due to a market-driven decrease in volumes in the Europe region. The division generated total revenue of 2,302 million euros (pro-forma prior year: 2,588 million euros) and reported an order intake of 2.8 billion euros during the reporting period. The Powertrain & Chassis division generated EBIT before special items of 286 million euros in the first quarter (pro-forma prior year: 328 million euros). The EBIT margin before special items amounted to 12.4 percent (pro-forma prior year: 12.7 percent) and is primarily marked by the impact of volumes.

Vehicle Lifetime Solutions – EBIT margin before special items 15.7 percent

In the Vehicle Lifetime Solutions division, revenue for the reporting period rose by 10.7 percent, compared on a pro-forma basis and at constant currency, to 783 million euros (prior year: 717 million euros), largely due to higher volumes. 123 million euros in EBIT before special items was generated in the first quarter (pro-forma prior year: 114 million euros). The EBIT margin before special items of 15.7 percent was flat with prior year when compared on a pro-forma basis (pro-forma prior year: 15.8 percent), with foreign exchange losses offset by the favorable impact of volumes and sales prices.

Bearings & Industrial Solutions – EBIT margin before special items 10.1 percent

Compared on a pro-forma basis, Bearings & Industrial Solutions division revenue declined by 2.1 percent at constant currency in the first quarter of 2025, largely due to a market-driven decrease in volumes in the Europe region. The division generated total revenue of 1,627 million euros (pro-forma prior year: 1,663 million euros). The division generated EBIT before special items of 164 million euros (pro-forma prior year: 190 million euros). The EBIT margin before special items amounted to 10.1 percent (pro-forma prior year: 11.4 percent). The decline compared to the prior year was mainly due to a market-driven decrease in volumes in the Europe region.

Key financials by division

01/01-03/31 (1st quarter) in € millions 2025 20242 Pro-forma comparison2

in % E-Mobility Revenue 1,174 1,089 7.8 . at constant currency 9.6 EBIT before special items1 -268 -324 -17.2 . in % of revenue -22.9 -29.8 - Powertrain & Chassis Revenue 2,302 2,588 -11.1 . at constant currency -10.7 EBIT before special items1 286 328 -13.1 . in % of revenue 12.4 12.7 - Vehicle Lifetime Solutions Revenue 783 717 9.3 . at constant currency 10.7 EBIT before special items1 123 114 8.4 . in % of revenue 15.7 15.8 - Bearings & Industrial Solutions Revenue 1,627 1,663 -2.1 . at constant currency -2.1 EBIT before special items1 164 190 -13.5 . in % of revenue 10.1 11.4 - 1 Please refer to the interim statement Q1 2025, pp. 10 et seq., for the definition of special items.

2 Amounts on comparable basis. Please refer to the related discussion on pg. 4 of the interim statement Q1 2025.



Free cash flow – Negative due to seasonal factors but better than prior year

Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities for the first quarter was -155 million euros (pro-forma prior year: -272 million euros) due to seasonal factors. Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (capex) were 250 million euros in the first quarter of 2025 (pro-forma prior year: 317 million euros). Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to 83 million euros. Earnings per common share were 0.09 euros. The Schaeffler Group's net financial debt amounted to 5,013 million euros as at March 31, 2025. The net financial debt to EBITDA ratio before special items on a pro-forma basis was 2.2 as at March 31, 2025. The ratio of net financial debt to shareholders' equity (gearing ratio) amounted to 122.6 percent. Claus Bauer, CFO of Schaeffler AG, said:“Schaeffler AG succeeded in maintaining its earnings quality at the prior year level in the first quarter of 2025, despite the continuing transformation and challenging market conditions. Free cash flow is influenced by seasonal factors but is considerably better than in the prior year. We will continue to carefully manage our financial resources. With 2025 off to a good start, our main priority for the coming quarters will now be on playing to our strengths and consistently continuing our alignment toward the future, despite the dynamic trade and geopolitical situation.” The company had a workforce of 113,682 employees worldwide as at March 31, 2025.

Outlook confirmed – Trade conflicts increase lack of planning reliability

At its meeting on April 28, 2025, the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG confirmed the outlook issued on February 18, 2025. Schaeffler is currently reviewing and implementing measures to mitigate the impact of the current tariff regulations. Due to the dynamic situation, a conclusive quantitative assessment is only possible to a limited extent at this time. Based on this, the Schaeffler Group continues to anticipate 23 to 25 billion euros in revenue in 2025. In addition, the company expects to generate an EBIT margin before special items of 3 to 5 percent in 2025. The Schaeffler Group continues to anticipate free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities of -200 to 0 million euros for 2025. “We are maintaining our outlook despite the challenging environment, conscious of the fact that the current trade policy disputes are increasing the lack of planning reliability,” Klaus Rosenfeld said. Outlook Schaeffler

Group E-Mobility Powertrain

& Chassis Vehicle Lifetime Solutions Bearings &

Industrial Solutions

Revenue

in billion euros

23.0 to 25.0 5.0 to 5.5 9.0 to 9.5 3.0 to 3.25 6.0 to 6.75

EBIT

margin 1

3 to 5% -17 to -14% 10 to 12% 14 to 16% 5 to 7%

Free

cash flow 2

-200 million to 0 million euros 1 before special items

2 before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 120,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany's most innovative companies.

[1]-

