MPC Capital: Invitation to the Q1 2025 earnings webcast on 13 May 2025
07.05.2025 / 08:51 CET/CEST
Invitation to the Q1 2025 earnings webcast on 13 May 2025
Hamburg, 7 May 2025 - MPC Capital AG (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an investment manager and service provider in the maritime and energy infrastructure sector, will publish its key financial figures for Q1 2025 on 13 May 2025 at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
A webcast will take place on 13 May 2025 at 8:30 a.m. CEST. CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will present the key financial figures and provide a business update. The webcast will be held in English.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. A recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website afterwards. The webcast presentation will be available on 13 May 2025 from 08:30 CEST on the website:
Q1 2025 webcast information:
Date: 13 May 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. CEST
Duration: 60 minutes incl. Q&A
Sign up for and access the webcast here:
-p
Contact
MPC Capital AG
Stefan Zenker
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone +49 40 38022 4347
Email: ...
