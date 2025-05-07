EQS-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Conference/Quarterly / Interim Statement

MPC Capital: Invitation to the Q1 2025 earnings webcast on 13 May 2025

Hamburg, 7 May 2025 - MPC Capital AG (ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an investment manager and service provider in the maritime and energy infrastructure sector, will publish its key financial figures for Q1 2025 on 13 May 2025 at 7:00 a.m. CEST.

A webcast will take place on 13 May 2025 at 8:30 a.m. CEST. CEO Constantin Baack and CFO Dr. Philipp Lauenstein will present the key financial figures and provide a business update. The webcast will be held in English.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. A recording of the webcast will be published on the company's website afterwards. The webcast presentation will be available on 13 May 2025 from 08:30 CEST on the website:

Q1 2025 webcast information:

Date: 13 May 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. CEST

Duration: 60 minutes incl. Q&A

Sign up for and access the webcast here:

Contact

MPC Capital AG

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Phone +49 40 38022 4347

Email: ...

