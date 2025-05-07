Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Baloise Art Prize at Art Basel 2025

07.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Basel, 7 May 2025. Baloise has a long tradition of promoting talent. This idea of promotion also characterizes Baloise's commitment to art – through purchases for its own collection and with the Baloise Art Prize, which is awarded to two young, up-and-coming talents each year. The two prizes, each worth CHF 30,000.–, are awarded in the Statements sector at Art Basel in Basel by a jury of international experts. In addition, Baloise acquires groups of works by the prize winners and donates these artworks to two important European museums, currently the MMK (Museum für Moderne Kunst), Frankfurt and the MUDAM (Musée d'Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean), Luxembourg. The art sponsorship commitment includes prize money, purchases of works, sponsorship contributions for the Art Statements sector and museum exhibitions of the prize winners. Baloise's long-standing commitment to the promotion of young artists at Art Basel in Basel has attracted considerable international attention and the list of prize winners is long. During Art Basel 2025 (19–22 June 2025), the Baloise Studio in Hall 2.2. will show all the winners and their works. Baloise Art Prize 2025: nominated artists

Mary Helena Clark

Edith Deyerling

Rhea Dillon

Michèle Graf & Selina Grüter

Joyce Joumaa

Arturo Kameya

Ndayé Kouagou

Nika Kutateladze

Wei Libo

Alexandra Metcalf

Armineh Negahdari

Monilola Olayemi Ilupeju

Bagus Pandega

Elif Saydam

Sana Shahmuradova Tanska

Felix Shumba

Masanori Tomita Abbas Zahedi The Jury for the Baloise Art Prize 2025

Karola Kraus, General Director MUMOK Vienna and Chair of the Jury

Bettina Steinbrügge, Director MUDAM, Luxembourg

Susanne Pfeffer, Director MMK, Frankfurt

Susanne Titz, Director Museum Abteiberg, Mönchengladbach Uli Sigg, Swiss Collector and patron of the arts Important dates

Tuesday, 17 June 2025: Announcement of the winners of the Baloise Art Prize 2025 Thursday, 19 June 2025: From 6 to 9 pm, Opening Reception at the publicly accessible exhibition by Tuula Rasmussen at Art Forum Baloise Park, Aeschengraben 33, Basel Contact

Baloise, Aeschengraben 21, CH-4002 Basel

Website:

E-Mail:

Media Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 70 53

Investor Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 81 81 About Baloise



The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded more than 160 years ago, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.6 billion in 2024. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

