Baloise Holding AG
The Baloise Art Prize at Art Basel 2025
07.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Basel, 7 May 2025. Baloise has a long tradition of promoting talent. This idea of promotion also characterizes Baloise's commitment to art – through purchases for its own collection and with the Baloise Art Prize, which is awarded to two young, up-and-coming talents each year.
The two prizes, each worth CHF 30,000.–, are awarded in the Statements sector at Art Basel in Basel by a jury of international experts. In addition, Baloise acquires groups of works by the prize winners and donates these artworks to two important European museums, currently the MMK (Museum für Moderne Kunst), Frankfurt and the MUDAM (Musée d'Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean), Luxembourg. The art sponsorship commitment includes prize money, purchases of works, sponsorship contributions for the Art Statements sector and museum exhibitions of the prize winners.
Baloise's long-standing commitment to the promotion of young artists at Art Basel in Basel has attracted considerable international attention and the list of prize winners is long. During Art Basel 2025 (19–22 June 2025), the Baloise Studio in Hall 2.2. will show all the winners and their works.
Baloise Art Prize 2025: nominated artists
Mary Helena Clark
Edith Deyerling
Rhea Dillon
Michèle Graf & Selina Grüter
Joyce Joumaa
Arturo Kameya
Ndayé Kouagou
Nika Kutateladze
Wei Libo
Alexandra Metcalf
Armineh Negahdari
Monilola Olayemi Ilupeju
Bagus Pandega
Elif Saydam
Sana Shahmuradova Tanska
Felix Shumba
Masanori Tomita
Abbas Zahedi
The Jury for the Baloise Art Prize 2025
Karola Kraus, General Director MUMOK Vienna and Chair of the Jury
Bettina Steinbrügge, Director MUDAM, Luxembourg
Susanne Pfeffer, Director MMK, Frankfurt
Susanne Titz, Director Museum Abteiberg, Mönchengladbach
Uli Sigg, Swiss Collector and patron of the arts
Important dates
Tuesday, 17 June 2025: Announcement of the winners of the Baloise Art Prize 2025
Thursday, 19 June 2025: From 6 to 9 pm, Opening Reception at the publicly accessible exhibition by Tuula Rasmussen at Art Forum Baloise Park, Aeschengraben 33, Basel
Contact
Baloise, Aeschengraben 21, CH-4002 Basel
Website:
E-Mail: ... / ...
Media Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 70 53
Investor Relations: Tel: +41 58 285 81 81
About Baloise
The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded more than 160 years ago, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.6 billion in 2024. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
