EQS-News: mVISE AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

mVISE AG: successful AGM 2025

07.05.2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

mVISE AG: successful AGM 2025

Approvals over 99%

most successful two financial years in the company's history Presentation of the three options for strategic development Düsseldorf, 07.05.2025 – mVISE AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Scale segment, ISIN: DE0006204589) is supported by a large majority on its Annual General Meeting. All agenda items received approval ratings of over 99%. The Annual General Meeting yesterday, 06.05., was characterized on the one hand by a review of the successful restructuring of the years 2023 and 2024, and on the other hand by an initial outlook on the strategic development and transformation of the company. In his speech, Ralf Thomas, sole CEO of mVISE AG, once again emphasized that and why the years 2023 and 2024 were the most successful years in the company's history. "In percentage terms and despite significantly lower sales, EBITDA is also nominally higher than in all the years before 2022. It has also improved significantly structurally, as EBITDA has not included any e.g. capitalized in-house work since 2022." Thomas adds, "The EBITDA margin has increased by approx. 400% in the long term compared to the years before 2023. A good basis for both organic and inorganic growth." With the strategic outlook on three valid options for the further development of the company, mVISE has thus been put in a position to actually have the choice of strategic direction after the completed restructuring done by Ralf Thomas and his team in active cooperation with the Supervisory Board, which was re-elected at the AGM. "I think when describing the options, you can tell that my favourite option is to develop mVISE into a software serial acquirer with a significant USP, but it is almost more important that for the first time in its company history, mVISE does not have to act in a driven manner, but really has a self-determined choice. We can all be very proud of that," Thomas also thanked his team and the supervisory board. At the same time, Thomas argues that complete debt relief of the company is an essential prerequisite, especially for the option he prefers. The issuance of new shares against cash on the basis of the authorized capital is therefore only logical and is to be structured in the coming weeks. The full text of the speech on the 2025 Annual General Meeting can be viewed here (german language).



Contact:

Ralf Thomas

CEO

mVISE AG

Stadttor 1

40219 Düsseldorf

Telefon: +49 (211) 78 17 80 - 0

Telefax: +49 (211) 78 17 80 - 78

E-Mail: ...

07.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: mVISE AG Stadttor 1 40219 Düsseldorf Germany Phone: +49 (211) 781780-0 Fax: +49 (211) 781780-78 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006204589 WKN: 620458 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2131598

End of News EQS News Service