DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft has signed an agreement with NordVest GmbH to launch investment funds focusing on existing hydropower plants in Norway

07.05.2025 / 09:21 CET/CEST

First alternative investment fund (AIF) for run-of-river hydropower plants is in the seed phase

Target volume per fund is €80 to €100 million Fund structure opens up both one-off and recurring income for DWK Hamburg, 7 May 2025 – DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG ('DWK', ISIN: DE000A2AAB74) has signed an agreement with investment and asset manager NordVest GmbH to launch a series of alternative investment funds (AIFs). The closed-end funds invest in operating run-of-river power plants in Norway with a capacity of up to 10 megawatts each. The funds are aimed at institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies and banks. DWK is providing exclusive advisory services and will be responsible for allocating the funds raised. In addition, DWK will manage the transaction process and the selection of all necessary service providers, as well as commercial and technical operations management, including reporting. DWK will receive both one-off and recurring fees for these services. NordVest GmbH has already held intensive talks with institutional investors for the first fund and, in ist own estimation, has already been able to generated concrete interest in a double-digit million euro investment. This first fund will be launched as soon as the minimum volume in the mid double-digit million euro range is reached. With a target size of €80 to €100 million, the fund will be closed and further hydropower funds with the same transaction structure will be initiated. The funds are expected to have a term of 10 to 15 years, with an option to extend. NordVest GmbH is a capital management company regulated by BaFin and based in Hanover. It is managed by a team with many years of national and international experience in setting up, actively and purposefully managing and administering fund products for professional investors, in particular pension funds, insurance companies and banks. The focus is primarily on real estate investments in Germany and investments in renewable energy generation assets in Europe. Henning Rath, Co-CEO of DWK: 'With our advising in the hydropower funds, we are tapping into attractive return potential. We can contribute our many years of expertise in M&A and asset management to create value for all parties involved. In NordVest GmbH, we have a strong and dynamic partner with an excellent network of institutional investors at our side.' Thomas Schreiber, Managing Director of NordVest GmbH: 'We are delighted to be working with the DWK team to tap into the highly attractive market for hydropower plants in Norway for our network of institutional investors. The combination of long-term returns and predictable, comparatively high distributions, as well as an appropriate risk profile combiend with an ESG-compliant investment structure, is well aligned with our investment approach. The first concrete expressions of interest from institutional investors for such an investment reinforce our goal of placing an attractive offering on the market in the form of a first special fund.' About DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG is a German-Norwegian energy company focusing on hydropower. It focuses on the development, acquisition and management of small-hydro run-of-river power plants in Europe, primarily in Norway, and is the first listed company of its kind in this field. With hydropower, DWK relies on an energy source that is characterised by a unique combination of high environmental compatibility and maximum efficiency and energy yield over the entire life cycle. The company has a management team with many years of expertise in the hydropower industry. Press contact and investor relations edicto GmbH Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig +49 69 90550 556 ...

