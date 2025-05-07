Formycon invites to conference call on the results of the first quarter of 2025 and announces participation in international investor conferences

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSB: FYB, Prime Standard, „Formycon“) plans to publish its results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 12, 2025. The Management Board will discuss the company's development, key financial figures, and provide an outlook for the course of 2025. The conference call, which will be broadcast live on the internet, will take place on May 12, 2025, at 3:00 PM (CEST) in English. To participate in the conference call, please register at:

After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in data. The presentation and audio broadcast can be accessed via the following webcast link:

After a brief presentation, the Management Board will be available for analysts' questions. The conference call will be recorded and can subsequently be accessed via the Formycon website at: Formycon in Dialogue Additionally, representatives of the Management Board will participate in the following international investor conferences in the coming weeks: May 13 – 14, 2025

Equity Forum Spring Conference

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO)

Frankfurt May 21 – 22, 2025

Berenberg European Conference

Enno Spillner (CFO)

New York June 11, 2025

UBS Life Science Conference 2025

Enno Spillner (CFO)

London June 12, 2025

Warburg Highlights Conference

Enno Spillner (CFO)

Hamburg August 28, 2025

Hamburg Investors' Days (HIT)

Enno Spillner (CFO)

Hamburg September 8 – 10, 2025

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Enno Spillner (CFO)

New York September 22, 2025

Berenberg & Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference

Dr. Stefan Glombitza (CEO), Enno Spillner (CFO)

Munich Please find our current events at:



About Formycon:

Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/ranibizumab and FYB202/ustekinumab, Formycon already has two biosimilars on the market in Europe and North America. A third biosimilar, FYB203/aflibercept, has been approved by the FDA, EMA, and MHRA; FYB202 is also approved in Canada. Another four biosimilar candidates are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines. Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY and is part of the SDAX and TecDAX selection indices. Further information can be found at: About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030. Contact:

Sabrina Müller,

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications,

Formycon AG

Fraunhoferstr. 15

82152 Planegg-Martinsried

Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149

Fax: + 49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on Formycon's current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.

