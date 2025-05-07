Joy Business Center - A Dynamic New Commercial Hub At Celebration Bazaar, Khanna
|
Joy Business Centre Khanna
Joy Business Center is already drawing keen interest from immigration consultants, advocates, DSAs, and steel trading firms, positioning it as a rising hotspot for business in the region. With this new launch, AIPL continues its mission to build quality commercial infrastructure and nurture the entrepreneurial spirit of Khanna.
|
New offices at Khanna
During this launch Mr. Dalbir Bedi, Business Head, AIPL shared that AIPL has over 1 million sq. ft. of commercial projects in Punjab with 800+ acres of residential and presence in 8cities in North India and has a rich legacy of 34 years with 60 + projects delivered. In Khanna, company has already delivered 2 projects successfully - Dream City Khanna and Celebration Bazaar Khanna.
Celebration Bazaar Khanna is the ideal social hub for families and group of friends to celebrate as the project has initiated 'live singing' for the visitors every Saturday and Sunday. The project would soon unveil a gaming/entertainment zone. The project is strategically located between two major industrial hubs of Punjab- Khanna, Asia's largest grain distribution centre and Mandi-Gobindgarh, a major steel industrial hub. It is situated right on NH - 44 connecting Delhi & Amritsar and is part of 88 Acres AIPL DreamCity, Khanna, a world-class township by AIPL group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment