403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Air Force Shoots Down 5 Indian Fighter Jets, Death Rises To 8
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has shot down five Indian Air Force fighter jets in response to India's missile strikes inside Pakistan, Defense Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif.
A Pakistani security spokesman previously said that PAF fighters shot down two Indian fighter jets, confirming that all PAF aircraft were safe.
A spokesperson for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) confirmed that Pakistan had closed its airspace for 48 hours following the Indian attacks.
He added that flights were suspended at Islamabad and Lahore airports until further notice.
Medical sources said that the death toll from the Indian attack had risen to eight, with 35 others injured.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his country has every right to give a befitting response to India after its missile strikes on the country.
On the other side, the Indian government announced Tuesday evening that its military had launched "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement, the Indian government said that its actions have been focused and measured and non-escalatory in nature."
A Pakistani security spokesman previously said that PAF fighters shot down two Indian fighter jets, confirming that all PAF aircraft were safe.
A spokesperson for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) confirmed that Pakistan had closed its airspace for 48 hours following the Indian attacks.
He added that flights were suspended at Islamabad and Lahore airports until further notice.
Medical sources said that the death toll from the Indian attack had risen to eight, with 35 others injured.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his country has every right to give a befitting response to India after its missile strikes on the country.
On the other side, the Indian government announced Tuesday evening that its military had launched "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement, the Indian government said that its actions have been focused and measured and non-escalatory in nature."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment