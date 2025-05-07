The Brotherhood Sister Sol Celebrates Three Decades Of Empowering Youth With Voices Gala Honoring Gap President And CEO, Mark Breitbard

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: In celebration of 30 years of groundbreaking work educating, training, and organizing Black and Latinx youth in New York City, The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) will host its annual Voices Gala - an event at the intersection of fashion, corporate social responsibility, and youth empowerment. The evening will honor Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Gap , for his leadership in advancing equity, empowering youth, and building long-term partnerships that drive systemic change.

This year's Gala underscores the powerful impact of cross-sector collaboration and highlights how BroSis continues to transform lives through mentorship, education, the arts, and community organizing.

Special Guests: Gap President and CEO, Mark Breitbard; Dapper Dan, The Brooklyn Circus founder Ouigi Theodore, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, James Beard Award–winning chef Alexander Smalls, Founder of Harlem's Fashion Row, Brandice Daniel, media personality Bevy Smith, Jazz Legend Ron Carter, Author and DJ Beverly Bond, Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels, Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights CEO Damon Hewitt, former Director of White House Office of Science and Technology in President Biden administration Dr. Alondra Nelson, award winning author Farah Jasmine Griffin, President of New America Paul Butler, President and CEO of Moviefone Media Rahsan Lindsay, award winning author Elizabeth Acevedo, Sony Music Group EVP CDIO Tiffany Warren, James Beard Award winning author Hawa Hassan, Mellon Foundation President Elizabeth Alexander, former New York City Deputy Mayor Anne Williams Isom, NYC Council Members Rita Joseph and Gale Brewer, and Executive Director of The Brotherhood Sister Sol Khary Lazarre-White.

WHY COVER THIS:



Fashion Meets Philanthropy, Exclusive Access to Industry Icons & Change-Makers/ Exclusive Interviews Available Upon Request: This Gala brings together the worlds of fashion, corporate leadership, and grassroots activism, offering a rare, visually rich look at how culture and community intersect to create real change. Timely, Impact-Driven Storytelling: As corporations face growing calls for meaningful social investment, the partnership between BroSis and Gap is a standout model for equity-driven collaboration and community reinvestment.

WHEN: May 8, 2025. Red carpet arrivals: 6:30PM, Program begins: 7:45PM

WHERE: Ziegfeld Ballroom - 141 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019

ABOUT THE BROTHERHOOD SISTER SOL (BroSis): The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) is a leading youth and community development organization based in Harlem with a national reputation for excellence and impact. For 30 years, BroSis has provided supportive programming, mentorship, and educational opportunities that empower Black and Latinx young people to thrive and lead. Our work extends beyond individual youth to include community engagement, creative expression, and efforts that strengthen families and neighborhoods. Through innovative programs in the arts, environmental education, wellness, and leadership development, BroSis helps cultivate confident, committed young people who make a positive difference in their communities and beyond.

SOURCE The Brotherhood Sister Sol

