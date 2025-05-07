Anees Bazmee Celebrates 35 Years Of 'Swarg'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Director-writer Anees Bazmee, who recently helmed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', is celebrating 35 years of his film 'Swarg'.

On Wednesday, he took to his Instagram, and shared the poster of 'Swarg' which marked his debut in Hindi cinema. Anees penned the script of the film, which starred Rajesh Khanna and Govinda.

He also penned a note in the caption, as he wrote,“On the 35th anniversary of Swarg, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude! As a writer, the very first film marked a turning point in my career. The love and appreciation I received from everyone meant the world to me. When they said 'the writer had arrived', Since then, I've been fortunate to write for many talented filmmakers #35yearsofswarg”.

Meanwhile, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2024 with Kartik Aaryan clinching the IIFA trophy for Best Actor (Male) for his work in the superhit horror-comedy franchise.

During his heartfelt acceptance speech at IIFA, this year, the actor referenced his role in 'Chandu Champion', said, "I don't have words right now. I am not Chandu, I am the champion. I know this is not an award for that film, but I have the same feeling”.

Kartik was cast in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' replacing Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, the casting made huge noise and riled up the loyal fans of Akshay Kumar. However, Kartik cranked it up a notch as the film franchise with him the in lead has collectively earned close to Rs 600 crore.

Despite these hurdles, Kartik expressed immense gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support. He also credited director Anees Bazmee for shaping his character of Rooh Baba, as he said, "A big thank you to Anees Bazmee sir for creating such a huge character, Rooh Baba, which has truly become a legacy across generations”.