Invest In Afghan Mining Sector, Iranian Firms Urged

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran's Ambassador in Kabul Alireza Bigdeli has called on Iranian firms to invest in Afghanistan's mining sector.

Bigdeli issued the call at a meeting here with Minister of Mines and Petroleum Mullah Hidayatullah Badri.

A statement from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) said the two sides discussed enhanced economic cooperation, expansion of bilateral ties and greater collaboration in various sectors.

In particular, the officials focussed on investment in and the development of Afghanistan's mineral resources, the statement added.

Ambassador Bigdeli highlighted Afghanistan's nationwide security and rich mineral reserves as significant opportunities for deepening bilateral cooperation.

He expressed Iran's interest in facilitating investment and joint ventures in Afghanistan's mining sector.

He also announced Iran's readiness to help boost the technical capacity of Afghan professionals in the field.

For his part, Badri welcomed the interest of Iranian firms in investing in Afghanistan's mining sector. He assured cooperation from his ministry in all relevant areas, the ministry said..

