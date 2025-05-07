Biden Assails Trump For Appeasing Putin

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Former US president Joe Biden has slammed the Trump administration for mounting pressure on Ukraine to cede territory to Russia.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, his first since leaving the White House, he characterised Trump government's leniency towards Russian President Vladimir Putin as“modern-day appeasement”.

Putin believed Ukraine was part of Russia, he said, questioning the wisdom of the people who thought the Russian president would stop if some territory was conceded as part of a peace deal.

The ex-president also snubbed Trump's calls for the US to take back the Panama Canal, acquire Greenland and annex Canada the 51st state.

Biden went on to ask:“What the hell's going on here? What president ever talks like that? That's not who we are. We're about freedom, democracy, opportunity, not about confiscation.”

Biden denounced Putin as dictator, a thug, who could not be given significant portions of land that did not belong to him.

