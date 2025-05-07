403
ICOM Dubai 2025: Global Museum Professionals Invited to Register for Landmark Event
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) The Organising Committee of ICOM Dubai 2025 is pleased to announce the opening of registration for the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM). This prestigious event, hosted by Dubai for the first time in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, will take place from 11 to 17 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The conference aims to provide a global platform for innovative ideas and discussions on reshaping the role of museums and their connections to the communities amidst rapid global changes.
Attendees can register via the official conference website dubai2025.icom.museum, with the option to participate in person or virtually. Under the theme ‘The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities,’ the conference is expected to attract roughly 4,500 global museum specialists and cultural experts; the aim is to ignite dynamic exchanges of ideas and forge groundbreaking strategies that will shape a sustainable future for the museum sector, unlocking exciting opportunities for regional and global collaboration to drive innovation and accelerate progress.
The event will feature engaging and interactive sessions in a wide range of formats, to spark critical cultural dialogue and inspire innovative ideas. Spanning several vibrant days, the program will seamlessly integrate the main theme with three key sub-themes: youth empowerment, emerging technologies, and intangible cultural heritage. To enrich the experience, the conference will offer curated tours and excursions across the UAE, providing participants with an immersive journey through all seven emirates. Additionally, the event will host a Museum Fair, creating opportunities for networking and collaboration, along with special events to ensure an engaging and memorable experience for all attendees.
Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Chairperson of ICOM Dubai 2025 Organizing Committee confirmed that ICOM Dubai 2025 represents a dynamic platform for museum professionals worldwide: “Through this conference, Dubai continues to build bridges between cultures, shaping the future of museums, positioning the emirate as a global centre for culture and creativity and a hub for talent and innovation.”
She emphasised the conference’s significance in enhancing museum activities and enabling them to better serve their communities: “Taking part in ICOM Dubai 2025 will offer participants the opportunity to attend incredibly insighful sessions, engage with global thinkers, and build valuable connections that promote collaboration across the museum sector.”
