Jerry And Glennis Butler Bring Proven PAIRS Relationship Tools To Florida Families

Former VA Chaplain AIMS to Serve Veterans, LGBTQ Couples and People Impacted by Trauma

- Chaplain Jerry ButlerPALMETTO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jerry and Glennis Butler, a devoted couple known for their deep faith and commitment to helping others, have become certified instructors with the PAIRS Foundation, one of the world's leading relationship skills training organizations. Based in Palmetto, Florida, the Butlers are preparing to offer classes aimed at strengthening couples, families, and individuals seeking greater connection, emotional growth, and resilience."PAIRS has inspired me to begin this journey of healing and to help others find a better way to live life to the fullest," says Jerry Butler, a retired Chaplain with the Department of Veteran Affairs.The Butlers were drawn to PAIRS after discovering tools like the Daily Temperature Reading, Love Knots, and Emptying the Emotional Jug, which offer practical, science-based strategies to improve communication and emotional safety in relationships."These are tools everyone - married or single - needs," Jerry adds.Faith Meets Practical Relationship SkillsWith a ministry background rooted in service, Jerry and Glennis are passionate about supporting individuals facing challenges such as addiction, PTSD, relationship breakdowns, and family conflict. Jerry emphasizes the importance of taking action: "Whatever the symptom may be, it can be addressed if one is willing to do the work.""Jerry and Glennis Butler exemplify the heart and mission of PAIRS," says Seth Eisenberg, President & CEO of PAIRS Foundation. "Their deep faith, compassion, and dedication to helping others heal and grow are truly inspiring. We're honored to welcome them to the PAIRS family and excited to see the positive impact they will bring to their community and beyond."Launching Classes to Empower FamiliesThe Butlers will soon launch their first PAIRS classes, offering participants a unique combination of faith-based encouragement and evidence-based relationship skills. Their goal is to provide individuals, couples, and families with the tools to thrive emotionally, spiritually, and relationally."PAIRS training was so helpful," Jerry says. "I'll encourage other chaplains to take this course. It will benefit veterans and so many others."About the PAIRS FoundationFounded in 1983, the PAIRS Foundation (Practical Application of Intimate Relationship Skills) is a leader in relationship education, offering proven tools and techniques to help individuals and couples build emotional safety, resolve conflicts, and strengthen bonds. PAIRS programs are used by educators, therapists, and military family services worldwide.

