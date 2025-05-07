403
India hits ‘terrorist targets’ in Pakistan
(MENAFN) India has initiated "Operation Sindoor," targeting what it calls "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Baisaran Valley. The Indian government stated that it hit at least nine targets early on Wednesday, emphasizing that the strikes were directed at "terrorist camps" and not at Pakistani military facilities or civilians. India reassured that the operation was focused, measured, and non-escalatory.
Pakistan condemned the strikes, labeling them a "heinous provocation" and vowed to retaliate. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, calling it "cowardly," and asserted that Pakistan had every right to respond forcefully.
The airstrikes come after the April 22 attack in Baisaran Valley, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. India has held Pakistan indirectly responsible, citing cross-border militant involvement. The Resistance Front, linked to the Pakistani-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility for the attack, but later distanced itself. Pakistan has denied any involvement and called for an impartial investigation.
The conflict between India and Pakistan has been ongoing since both nations gained independence from Britain in 1947, with four wars fought between them.
Prior to "Operation Sindoor," Islamabad had suspended the 1972 Shimla Agreement, which was signed by Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The agreement had established a framework for peaceful relations between the two countries and mandated that disputes be resolved through bilateral negotiations. It also established the Line of Control (LoC) between the two nations, replacing the earlier UN-imposed ceasefire line.
With the suspension of the Shimla Agreement, the LoC now lacks the same sanctity, raising concerns that either country could attempt to alter the status quo unilaterally.
