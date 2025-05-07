403
Pakistan, India treaty fades away
(MENAFN) On the night of May 7, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor,’ targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan in retaliation for a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that occurred last month. India claimed to have hit at least nine targets, emphasizing that the strikes were focused, measured, and non-escalatory. No Pakistani military facilities were targeted, and the actions were presented as demonstrating restraint in selecting targets and execution methods.
In response, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the strikes as a “cowardly” act, stating that Pakistan had every right to retaliate forcefully. Tensions between the two countries escalated after 26 innocent people were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, attributed to Pakistan-backed militants. India’s National Investigation Agency linked the Pakistan Army and Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) to the attack, fueling public anger and calls for revenge.
As a result of the attack, both India and Pakistan introduced diplomatic and economic measures. Notably, India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty (IWT), marking the first time the agreement had been put on hold. Pakistan rejected India’s move, warning that any diversion of water would be considered an “Act of War.” Furthermore, Pakistan suspended participation in all bilateral agreements with India, including the landmark 1972 Simla Agreement.
In response, Pakistan announced a full-spectrum national power response, placing its armed forces on high alert and initiating selective mobilization. However, by suspending the Shimla Agreement, Pakistan may have inadvertently handed India a significant advantage.
The Shimla Agreement, signed in 1972 between Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was designed to resolve tensions between the two nations after Pakistan's defeat in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. The agreement aimed to establish a peaceful and stable relationship and outlined that both countries would settle their differences through bilateral negotiations, making Kashmir a bilateral issue instead of a UN matter. It also led to the creation of the Line of Control (LoC), replacing the UN-imposed 1949 ceasefire line and further asserting that Kashmir was a matter to be resolved between India and Pakistan.
