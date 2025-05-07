403
GOP Senator Opposes Trump’s Nominee for DC Attorney Role
(MENAFN) Republican Senator Thom Tillis announced on Tuesday that he would not back Ed Martin, who was nominated by Leader Donald Trump for the position of U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia.
The senator explained that his opposition stems from Martin’s prior statements concerning the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Tillis made it clear that he conveyed his stance to the White House, emphasizing that Martin’s comments related to the Capitol breach were a primary reason for his resistance.
“I have no tolerance for anybody that entered the building on Jan. 6, and that’s probably where most of the friction was,” he told the media.
The senator elaborated that he might have been inclined to approve Martin for a similar role in any other district, but the symbolism and importance of the District of Columbia, where the Capitol riot occurred, made this specific appointment unacceptable.
He remarked that he would “probably support him, but not in this district.”
Senate Majority Leader John Thune also commented on the situation, noting that Martin’s confirmation prospects appear dim if Tillis maintains his objection.
“I think that would suggest that he’s probably not going to get out of (the Senate Judiciary) committee,” Thune stated.
As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which currently consists of 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats, Tillis plays a critical role in the confirmation process.
Without his support, the vote would likely end in an 11-11 impasse if all others vote strictly along party lines.
Additionally, Martin has faced formal criticism from Democrats on the Judiciary Committee. In March, they submitted a complaint to the DC Bar’s disciplinary authority, accusing him of misconduct.
According to their letter, Martin “has abused his position in several ways, including dismissing charges against his own client and using the threat of prosecution to intimidate government employees and chill the speech of private citizens.”
