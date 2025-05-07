GU-Q Announces Prime Minister As 2025 Commencement Speaker

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) has annoucned that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, will deliver the keynote address at the 2025 Commencement Ceremony, to be held on Thursday, May 8.

His Excellency is a distinguished statesman whose leadership has shaped Qatar's strategic direction across governance, diplomacy, and international development. As Prime Minister, he heads the Council of Ministers and plays a central role in formulating national policy. As Minister of Foreign Affairs, he has advanced Qatar's global engagement through proactive diplomacy and a steadfast commitment to peace, regional stability, and multilateral cooperation.

A leading advocate for sustainable development, His Excellency also chairs the Qatar Fund for Development, which supports transformative initiatives in education, healthcare, and economic resilience across more than 70 countries.

“We are profoundly honored that His Excellency joins us in this special year, our 20th in Qatar.“His presence will inspire our graduates as they embark on their journeys of leadership and service,” said Dean Safwan Masri.

The ceremony will celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2025 and mark a major milestone in GU-Q's two decades of excellence and service in Qatar.