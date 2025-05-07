Qatar Museums To Participate In Doha International Book Fair 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) announced its participation in the 34th Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), one of the oldest and largest annual international book fairs in the region, taking place from May 8 to 17 2025 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

A cornerstone of Qatar's literary and cultural calendar, the fair offers visitors a rich platform to discover the intersection of museums, art, and literature through an inspiring selection of publications and engaging programming.

At this year's fair, the QM booth will showcase an eclectic collection of newly released titles, acclaimed publications, and exquisite art catalogues. Spanning a wide array of topics, from history, architecture, and archaeology to orientalism, modern and Islamic art, design and sports, the selection also includes captivating children's stories, offering something for every curious mind.

Among the latest additions to the QM collections include Olafur Eliason: The Curious Desert, Seeing Is Believing; The Art and Influence of Jean-Leon Gérôme, Arab Design Now, Ellsworth Kelly; Splendours of the Atlas: A Voyage through Morocco's Heritage; Manzar: Art and Architecture from Pakistan – 1940s to Today; Pierre de Coubertin Selected Writings: Volume 1: Revelation; Desert, Sea and Sky: A Day in Qatar (Children's book, selected for the prestigious Bologna Ragazzi Award Amazing Bookshelf 2025); and The History of Qatari Architecture 1800-1950 (Reprinted).

QM is also set to present a book discussion in Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, on May 13 at 4.30 entitled, The History of Qatari Architecture 1800-1950, delivered by award-winning architect Ibrahim Jaidah on the occasion of reprinting his title. The book, written by Ibrahim Jaidah and Malika Bourennane contains beautiful illustrations and analytical diagrams of different Qatari architecture typologies. The History of Qatari Architecture is the first book to examine the geographical, historical, and functional aspects of architecture in Qatar, from old cities, villages, to public buildings and domestic spaces.

DIBF, organised under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture, welcomes visitors from 9am to 10pm - Saturday to Thursday, and from 3pm to 10pm on Friday, offering a vibrant literary experience throughout the week.