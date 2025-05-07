UDC Partners With Qatar Airways Privilege Club To Launch Exclusive 'Card-Linked Offers' Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer behind The Pearl and Gewan Island, has unveiled a strategic partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club to launch a unique experience for its members through the Card-Linked Offers program.

Through this collaboration, Privilege Club members can earn one Avios for every four Qatari riyals spent using eligible payment cards linked to their accounts when shopping or dining at select high-end shops and restaurants along Crystal Walk, Gewan Island's climatised waterfront promenade.

During the signing ceremony held yesterday at The Oyster Pavilion, The Pearl, officials remarked that this initiative underscores the dedication to enriching the value offered to privileged club members while contributing to Qatar's vision of positioning Doha as a global centre for innovation, hospitality, and premier leisure experiences.

Briefing the media, Executive Director of Commercial at United Development Company, Faisal Nasser Al-Emadi, said,“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Qatar Airways Privilege Club to include the outlets on Gewan Island, enhancing the visitor experience and offering them unique benefits for their purchases on the island. This expansion aligns with our ongoing strategy to enrich the customer journey and reinforce Gewan Island's position as a premier, diverse luxury destination attracting visitors from both within Qatar and abroad.”

This initiative reflects UDC's dedication to enhancing customer and visitor experiences, providing Privilege Club members with a convenient and rewarding way to earn benefits from their everyday spending on Gewan Island.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice-President Business-to-Consumer, Christophe Guittard, stated,“As an award-winning loyalty programme, our ambition is to seamlessly integrate Privilege Club rewards into our members' everyday moments for greater value.

“We are delighted to offer them even more opportunities to collect and spend Avios at Gewan Island-Doha's newest destination for refined shopping, dining, and leisure experiences.”

“Whether strolling or gathering with loved ones along the stunning climatised waterfront promenade, Crystal Walk, Privilege Club members can now collect and spend Avios seamlessly while indulging in the island's premium experiences using the payment cards linked to their account,” Guittard added.

As part of the partnership, Privilege Club members not only earn Avios for every purchase made with eligible linked payment cards but also have the flexibility to redeem their Avios for purchases at Gewan Island's shops and restaurants. Additionally, Avios can be used for a wide range of global rewards, including flight bookings, seat upgrades, hotel stays, car rentals, and dining or shopping at more than 900 locations worldwide.

Officials also stressed that this strategic collaboration marks a key milestone in advancing Qatar's tourism and commercial landscape. By offering added value to consumers, the initiative further elevates Gewan Island's position as a premier destination for leisure and tourism.