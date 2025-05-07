Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Expresses Concern, Urges Diplomacy Amid India-Pakistan Tensions


2025-05-07 03:31:57
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar in a statement expressed its deep concern over the continued escalation of crisis between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again called on both sides to exercise maximum restraint, prioritize wisdom, respect the principles of good dialogue, and resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels.

The Ministry stressed the urgent need to keep communication channels open between India and Pakistan, and to prioritize political and diplomatic solutions in order to avoid any consequences that may affect regional and international peace and security.

It also emphasized the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts aimed at establishing security, peace, and stability in the region.

