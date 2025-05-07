Qatar Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement Between US And Designated Authorities In Yemen

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar welcomed the efforts of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, which led to a ceasefire agreement between the United States of America and the designated authorities in Sanaa in the Republic of Yemen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement today, that the State of Qatar looks forward to seeing this step contribute to the freedom of navigation and the free flow of international commercial shipping.

The Ministry renewed the State of Qatar's full support for diplomacy and dialogue in resolving all regional issues, which stems from its deep-rooted belief in the importance of enhancing security, peace, stability, and development at the regional and international levels. It also expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for the constructive role played by the Sultanate of Oman, which contributed to reaching this agreement.