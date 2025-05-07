Outstanding Students Of Religious Institute For Boys Honoured

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim and Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater honoured 39 outstanding Qatari students from the Boys' Preparatory and Secondary Religious Institute during a ceremony attended by educators and institute staff.

The event began with religious anthems performed by a group of students, a brief speech by the host, and a recitation of the Holy Quran.

In her speech, the Minister of Education and Higher Education shared a personal story from the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, involving a mother and her daughter-in-law, which revealed the true meanings of life by comparing outward appearances with the absolute truth found in the Quran.



Addressing the students, Al Khater said:“I urge you not to measure life by superficial standards but by the teachings of Allah's Book. You are young, studying in this religious institute, and I pray that you are among those described by the Prophet (peace be upon him): 'A youth who grows up in the worship of Allah.' You are among the youth who grow in devotion to their Lord, and you will continue this journey.”

She added:“I believe many of you have memorised the Quran, or much of it, or are on this path, for this is the path of truth, the true measure.”

Al Ghanim addressed the students, saying:“It brings me great joy on this blessed day, as we celebrate the honouring of our outstanding students from the first semester, to express my pride in you. You are Qatar's loyal sons who have elevated the nation's name within this institute, exemplifying diligence, perseverance, and good character.”

The Minister continued:“Your academic excellence is the fruit of your determination and sincerity, a clear sign that you are on a blessed path-the path of religious knowledge, the most noble and honourable of sciences, for it is the inheritance of the prophets. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: 'The scholars are the heirs of the prophets.'”

He emphasised:“We place our hopes in you to build the nation, preserve the faith, and serve society with steadfast knowledge."