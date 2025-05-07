Qatar Airways Temporarily Suspends Flight To Pakistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan due to Pakistani airspace closure.

This came in an alert on its social media where it added that the airline is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to prioritise the safety of its passengers and crew.

Meanwhile it advised passengers to check the latest flight information on for affected flights or call our Contact Centre on 00974 4144 5555 for further details.



India launches strikes on Pakistan, Islamabad vows to 'settle the score'

Pakistan closed it airspace for 48 hours following Indian attacks inside the country, stated a spokesperson for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA). He added that flights were suspended at Islamabad and Lahore airports until further notice.