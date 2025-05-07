Shanghai Shopping Festival Shows Latest In Consumer Trends

A key focus this year is the "silver economy" - spending conducted by senior citizens. Companies are offering special packages that combine healthcare, elderly care, tourism, financial services and other consumer goods.

As Shanghai's GDP per capita continues to rise, the city's consumer spending patterns are shifting, with a larger portion of spending expected to be directed toward services. To meet this demand, Shanghai is expanding its offerings in sectors like telecommunications, the internet, education, culture and healthcare.

This year's shopping festival, running from May 1 to late June, is offering the biggest-ever shopping discounts and is benefitting the greatest number of consumers.

Discounts are available in seven major categories, including home appliances, home decor, furniture and products for older folks.

The local government is also working to establish more tax refund service centers in popular shopping areas, improving services that allow overseas tourists to claim tax refunds at the point of purchase.

Additionally, online payment providers like Alipay and banks acting as tax refund agencies will offer special discounts, coupons and gifts to overseas tourists making purchases in the city.

Various districts in Shanghai have rolled out special incentives for this year's festival.

Jiading district, known for its automobile manufacturing and unmanned vehicles testing, is offering a subsidy of up to 2,000 yuan ($276) to car buyers starting March 21 for a two-month period. This subsidy also applies to used cars.

Several premium international cosmetics brands, such as Sisley, will debut their new spring collections in department stores in Jing'an district, located in the heart of Shanghai.

Pudong New Area will release 50 million yuan in shopping coupons, which customers can use at Pudong-based malls to buy clothing, cosmetics, gold and even jewelry. Consumers can enjoy a 30 percent discount with the coupons. Special promotions for car purchases are also being rolled out in Pudong during the festival.

A 1.5-kilometer special lane connecting a park and two major department stores has been set up in Pudong for the Shanghai International Flower Show, currently on and running to May 11. The lane aims to embellish the total shopping experience by providing a great environment and integrating cultural activities, according to local authorities.

The combination of flowers and shopping is also being featured in Huangpu district in central Shanghai, where the district is hosting the Shanghai International Flower Show for the first time.

Restaurants in Huangpu have introduced limited-edition desserts and beverages for the event, while traditional food brands have launched flower-themed snacks that tourists can take home.

